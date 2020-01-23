North Branch resident and first-time homeowner Daniel Kaiser was surprised to receive a fine for not clearing his sidewalks after he’d received multiple notifications that he didn’t see until it was too late. Upon sending a letter and talking to council, an agreement was approved and a lesson learned.
“Mr. Kaiser contacted me at the end of December with his concerns, seeking relief with regard to a fee that was being imposed on him for cleaning the sidewalks,” said North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry as she introduced the issue to council during the regular meeting on Jan. 14.
Fry instructed Kaiser in order to appeal the fee he’d need to go in front of council, which he chose to do during the Jan. 14 meeting.
“On Dec. 13, I had been backing out of my driveway and I had noticed there was a notice on the side of my garage door, so I got out to look at it,” Kaiser said. “I noticed there was actually two of them; one of them was on my garage door and one was on the side. When I looked at it, it said I was going to be imposed a $170 fee for not clearing my sidewalk.”
Upon reading the notice, Kaiser said he immediately cleared his sidewalk in front of his home, and planned to contact City Hall the next day.
“I called City Hall as soon as they opened; they gave me the number to Nate (Sondrol). He explained to me that he put the first notice of my front door, which I believe he took off the front door and put on my garage door when he brought the second notice,” Kaiser said.
According to Kaiser, a letter was also sent to him in the mail, but hadn’t been opened prior to the deadline.
Kaiser addressed the council with his request for forgiveness of the fee, or any assistance they’d be willing to provide.
“I just wanted to come and kind of explain that I didn’t know about the code; I do know now. The very first thing that I do as soon as I get home is to make sure that the side of my home is shoveled because I don’t want to be imposed a fee,” Kaiser said.
According to Sondrol, the city’s code enforcer, the city received a complaint on Dec. 4. Staff then went to the property, located on 377th Circle, and determined the sidewalk on the side of the property hadn’t been cleared after the snowfall.
Sondrol noted a door hanger was left, notifying Kaiser the snow needed to be cleared. Staff then reinspected the property 24 hours later and noted the sidewalk still wasn’t in compliance, so another notice was left, this time on the garage door.
The city also mailed a letter out on Dec. 6, noting a Dec. 10 deadline for Kaiser to come into compliance.
“We went out there on Dec. 12, and it had not been cleared, so we contacted public works to do the removal at that point in time,” Sondrol said.
According to staff, there have been around 20 complaints this year in regards to sidewalks not being cleared by homeowners.
The fee imposed to Kaiser was a total of $170. Council questioned the amount and how it was established, also questioning if the city gained anything from going forward with the fine.
“I don’t think we’re going to gain anything here. I think it’s more of a precedence issue. We’ve got a long winter going forward. The question would be how are we going to handle other situations as they come forward with the same issue,” said Public Works Director Shawn Williams.
According to the fee schedule, an hourly rate of $85 with a two-hour minimum, which accounts for the operator and machine, is how the fee of $170 was established.
“The reason for the two-hour minimum is we aren’t in the business to be doing sidewalk snow removal. We’re just there as a service that if the issue does come up that we can charge a fair and equitable rate based on where the market is,” Williams said.
Acknowledging the importance of ordinances within the city and having fines for those residents that don’t comply with the ordinances, council member Brian Voss also expressed his willingness to work with Kaiser on his fine.
“I understand that we have ordinances for a reason. I understand that we have fines as a means to ensure compliance, but we’re all human. I can’t speak for the rest of everyone else here, but I’m willing to be lenient myself, because I’ve been there, done that too,” Voss said.
Williams expressed his agreement with council on being lenient, but also requested council consider a condition of compliance throughout the rest of this year’s snow season.
Council unanimously approved waiving the fine on the condition that for the rest of the snow season Kaiser remains in compliance with the ordinance.
