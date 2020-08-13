A practice by the North Branch City Council allowing council members to add concerns and topics for discussion to the agenda, up to one week prior to the meeting date, sparked discussion with acting City Attorney Dave Anderson during the July 28 meeting.
“One issue that came up during my discussions with staff was meeting agendas and procedure for setting those agendas,” Anderson said. “I did note that your bylaws document that you adopted affords staff and council both the right to add agenda items up until a week beforehand. I think the intent of that, at least it seems to be, is to allow staff and council the ability to prepare agenda items, put them in the packet, and gives everybody, including the public, the opportunity to review those items and be fully prepared for meetings.
“What that doesn’t mean, is that the council as a body, all five of you, are the gatekeepers of the agendas and certainly no one person, no one staff member, has the ability to set and keep things from the agenda or add things to the agenda. Ultimately, a city council as a body is afforded the right to set your agenda and decide on what you want to discuss and handle when it comes to your business,” he added.
Following his statement of concern, Anderson noted in discussion with City Administrator Renae Fry, he suggested to do what many other cities he works closely with do: add approving the agenda as one of the first line items on each agenda.
“I think that is a way to formally say, this is our agenda for the evening. By no means is the purpose of this an invitation, or to tempt people to wait until the last minute to add things, and wait until the last minute to raise issues if they think there are issues on the agenda,” Anderson said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily a professional way to handle yourself all the time.
“The point really is to make sure that we control the agenda as a council, not as individuals, not as staff; but provide for opportunities to add things and remove things from the agenda if the council as a whole deems that fit,” Anderson added.
Anderson also commended the council for their practice of adding things to the agenda a week ahead of time, allowing for preparation, but also encouraged council to look at the option of approving the agenda prior to each meeting.
Following Anderson’s discussion, Mayor Jim Swenson called upon the council to approve the night’s agenda. With Council Member Jim McPherson making the motion and Council Member Kelly Neider seconding, the council unanimously approved the evening’s agenda as published.
