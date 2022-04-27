An overview of Isanti County services as well as growth and plans for the future were discussed during the annual State of Isanti County address.
Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines gave the annual State of the County address during the North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon held April 20 at the Braham Event Center.
“It’s super fun to see your faces and I just love this great space we have here in Braham,” Lines said.
Some of the general government services the county sees, along with the annual amount they process, include:
• 22,951 parcels of property.
• 8,756 driver’s licenses processed.
• 10,426 documents recorded.
• 1,464 birth certificates issued.
• 270 marriage licenses.
Health and Human Services is another one of many services that Isanti County offers and assists with.
“Such amazing work is done with our family services and public health team,” Lines said.
Lines listed services, along with annual numbers, from the Health and Human Services department:
• 1,815 child support cases.
• 1,273 child protection intake cases.
• 250 mental health clients served.
• 1,084 Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants.
• 726 MnChoices assessments.
Public safety remains a priority in Isanti County.
“We offer services after referrals from courts and other cases where we assist people through their probation period,” Lines said.
Public safety updates include:
• 11,045 security checks of properties and businesses.
• 2,998 traffic stops.
• 1,057 permit-to-carry applications processed.
• 358 welfare checks and suicidal person calls.
• 353 property damage crashes.
• 147 personal injury crashes.
• 54 domestic assault investigations.
• 36 DUIs.
• 127 booked.
• Approximately 14,000 911 calls annually.
Isanti County parks have received some nice upgrades this past year.
“I think that we have some of the best parks in the state, maybe in the country. We just have some amazing properties, so hopefully you will take some time to visit,” Lines said. “We just received a $700,000 grant for Anderson Park, so a lot of development is going to be happening there.”
Environmental service updates include:
• Many development opportunities in parks and recreation.
• Shoreland ordinance updates.
• Comprehensive plan update.
• Ditch modernization.
• University of Minnesota Extension Services.
Lines expressed Isanti County’s main goal is to increase customer service and efficiency.
Work toward the goal included reorganization from 17 departments to five divisions. This included appointments of an auditor/treasurer and recorder.
Isanti County has certainly seen growth over the past decade. Lines said the current population is 41,429. Between 2010-2020 there was a 9.6% increase, totaling 3,613 people. The average age in Isanti County is 39.7 years while the state average age is 38.3 years.
There are plans for continued growth in the county, and they can be seen through:
• Partnership for thoughtful growth.
• Cities and townships.
• Allina Health.
• Schools.
• Courts.
• County departments – zoning, economic development, highway, health and human services and public safety.
• Thoughts from county residents and businesses.
A recent initiative that Isanti County has taken on is the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog initiative.
“It’s based on a book written by Shawn Achor and workshops called the Orange Frogs we’ve been putting on to talk about this concept to get people trained in the idea and really to just give them some tools to have a positive mindset,” Lines said.
Some of the feedback Lines mentioned the county received in regard to the initiative included:
• Being positive, just like being negative, is contagious.
• An overall better attitude toward change.
• People building trust and working through concerns.
• People looking at problems as opportunities instead of obstacles.
• Positivity leads to solution-finding behaviors.
• Positivity spreads.
• People are enjoying their work more and are seeing a positive outlook.
Lines mentioned some of the upcoming Orange Frog workshops:
• May 4-5: Armed Forces Reserve Center, Cambridge.
• May 5: Armed Forces Reserve Center, Cambridge.
• June 16: Isanti County Historical Society, Cambridge.
• June 17: Isanti County Historical Society, Cambridge. This workshop will be senior citizen focused.
Sign up for the Orange Frog workshops by emailing orange.frog@co.isanti.mn.us or online at www.co.isanti.mn.us/779/Orange-Frog.
