After voicing its desire to become a Second Amendment Dedicated County, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation draft to show its stance on gun control.
During the March 14 Committee of the Whole meeting, County Commissioner and Vice Chair Alan Duff prepared a resolution amid the current gun control bills circling through the Minnesota Legislature.
Duff asked for staff comments about the draft, with Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich speaking first in favor of the Second Amendment recently opposing a bill.
“The sheriffs in our district all got together and put a letter in opposition with one of the house files,” Seiberlich said. “With this document itself, I do have some concern, in all honesty, about some of the language. In the second-to-last paragraph towards the end I read it as: The Board of Commissioners would have the power to direct law enforcement and employees of Isanti County not to enforce any unconstitutional law.
“Where I’m concerned about that is, the commissioning board doesn’t have the power to direct the sheriff to do anything. Nor can they direct the county attorney to do anything.”
The section in the drafted resolution that Seiberlich is referencing states: “the Isanti County Board Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand as a Dedicated County for Second Amendment rights and ... the power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Isanti County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”
“We’re elected just like you guys are elected, so we work together, so we can’t order one another around,” Seiberlich said.
Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad also commented on the legality of this paragraph that Seiberlich referenced.
“I concur with Sheriff Seiberlich that the County Board doesn’t have the authority to tell the Sheriff’s Department what they can enforce, what they can’t enforce,” Edblad said. “The board doesn’t have the authority to direct my office or my staff on what to prosecute or not to prosecute.”
The following paragraph of the resolution had a statement that came as another concern of Seiberlich’s: “Isanti County recognizes that all gun laws violate the 2nd Amendment of the United States of American Constitution.”
“If we’re saying it is unconstitutional to not allow somebody to bear arms, are you misleading to people that they can get a firearm when they legally can’t by statute? There are laws in place that govern based on due process. The way I read it, this says those laws don’t matter,” Seiberlich said.
Seiberlich mentioned he appreciated not using the word “sanctuary” and instead saying “dedicated,” but it still poses a concern combined with statement of the Second Amendment conflicting with all gun laws.
“It’s you and I, and good law abiding citizens, and we want to protect ourselves from any intrusion from the government. But we also have to keep in mind if we create a sanctuary for ourselves, we have to create that same sanctuary for everybody,” Seiberlich said. “So are we then opening the door for people who would otherwise not be able to have firearms to come here and say, ‘Well, I’m under your sanctuary, I don’t have to follow the laws’? It can get kind of gray.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg followed in agreement with Seiberlich’s comment.
“Somebody can be a felon and say, ‘Well, I have the right according to you guys,’” Westerberg said.
Duff followed by just mentioning the difference between terminology.
“I appreciate your thoughts on the sanctuary versus dedicated,” Duff said. “I know I put a lot of thought into that and looked at kind of the trends that were going around the country, and there is a strong movement to move away from ‘sanctuary’ to ‘dedicated.’”
Edblad followed up by saying he did not see a difference in the words.
“We recognized the difference between ‘sanctuary’ and ‘dedicated,’ but the language that we’ve been talking about seems more ‘sanctuary’ than ‘dedicated,’” he said.
Edblad mentioned a simpler way for the board to support the Second Amendment in the proclamation.
“If you’re looking for simplified language supporting the Constitution, I think you can simply pass a resolution stating ‘the Isanti County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota in its entirety as it relates to the citizens of Isanti County,’” he said.
Duff agreed with some of the recommendations to remove language, including the paragraph saying “all gun laws violate the Second Amendment.”
“I think we can make those modifications that have been suggested by our attorney and our sheriff,” Duff said. “I think it still gets the same intent out there, and my desires to protect the citizens of Isanti County and to empower our sheriff in whatever way we can and support him doing his job in a safe matter.”
Duff requested with those changes he would like the proclamation to be added to the agenda at the County Board meeting on March 21 for the commissioners to vote on. This meant all revisions would be given to Seiberlich, Edblad, and all commissioners by the end of the day for the proper amount of review time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.