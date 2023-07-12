Country Camping wanted to get the community’s attention, and they sure did with dancing to the YMCA and bringing over 10 golf carts as their parade entourage.
The School of Rock of St. Paul represented Embrace Orthodontics in this year’s parade, earning them First place for the Best Commercial Award.
The T-6 Thunder Group conducted a flyover to kick off the 2023 Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade on Thursday, July 6.
Rum River and C-I Girls Wrestling made quite the statement as they rode through the parade with a few guns flexed by each of them.
One drummer from the Saint Francis Marching Saints showed his fierce skills to the judges which proved hard work as the Saints placed first for the Best Drumline and Color Guard.
Oxlip’s Ox, Olly, took advantage of his time to get up and show everyone what he is about during the Jubilee parade.
Chief Deputy John Gillquist with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office made his way through the parade with K-9 Raider, allowing kids to say hello.
Among the honorees were Isanti County's Male and Female Senior of the Year, Clark and Annette Swanson.
The Dance Dynamics group made its way through the parade, showing off its skills while having a smile on all of the performers’ faces.
Many kids got excited when they realized they had the chance to meet a real firefighter in uniform during the Jubilee Days Parade
A fire truck, fire hose, or a couple firefighters are usually seen in a parade, but this year the community got a cute view of a firehouse Dalmatian puppy.
This year’s Grand Marshal was Rum River BMX of Isanti. RRBMX is a pedal bike racing facility run by volunteers. They made sure to collect quite the team of riders to roll through and lead the parade.
The Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days celebration began with the annual parade, which took place on Thursday, July 6.
Here are photos from Nikki Hallman from the parade.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.