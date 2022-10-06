The annual Hayride 4 Food Drive was held Sunday, Oct. 2, in Cambridge. Many got to enjoy a horse-drawn hayride as well as a tractor ride, bouncy house, ice cream, face painting and more. All was available to those who donated one nonperishable food item.
The annual Hayride 4 Food Drive was held Sunday, Oct. 2, in Cambridge. Many got to enjoy a horse-drawn hayride as well as a tractor ride, bouncy house, ice cream, face painting and more. All was available to those who donated one nonperishable food item.
Photos by Jorge Perales
Pictured left to right: Tarlyn Skog, 9; Alexis Hischer, 9; and Ambre Skog, 6, smile for a photo with their Culver’s ice cream.
Sophia Chmielewski, 11, gets her face and arm painted while attending the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive.
Every year, the Hayride 4 Food Drive offers a bouncy house, and they made sure to have it again this year.
The Moredock family — left to right: Angie; Hailey, 10; and Corey — brought nonperishable food items before joining in the Hayride 4 Food Drive festivities.
Many took a hayride behind a big orange tractor at this year’s event.
From right: Delenn Breeding; Eli Treichel, 7; Ella Treichel, 8; and Elizabeth Treichel, 15, smile for a photo as they sit inside an uncovered and decorated silo.
Beautiful weather came to the annual event. Pictured right to left: Jaime; Evey, 12; Macy, 3; and Kendall Searcy, 8, were able to enjoy a fun hayride on the sunny day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.