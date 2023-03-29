New graduates
Sarah Vogel of Saint Francis earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in ceremonies held Sunday, Dec. 18. Vogel received a “highest honors” designation from the school.
Blake Bartnick and Ester Shull of Cambridge both earned a bachelors degree from Bethel University following the fall 2022 semester. Bartnick earned a bachelor of science degree in biology education while Shull earned a bachelor of arts, history, digital humanities degree.
McKenna Collison of Isanti, Samantha Goulet of North Branch, Dylan Surina of Stacy and Shelby Spies of Taylors Falls earned degrees from South Dakota State University after the summer and fall 2022 semesters. Collison earned a master of science degree; Goulet and Surina earned bachelor of science degress from the College of Engineering; and Spies earned a bachelor of science degree from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Brandon Cardinal of Stanchfield earned a technical diploma from Northwood Technical College. Cardinal earned a technical diploma in substance abuse counselor education.
Dean’s list
Kresten Atkins, Kaci Coffman, Wren Farrell, Abby Foss, Jack Hennen, Molly Hennen and Ethan Hill of Cambridge, Katie Anderson of Dalbo, Arath Coronado, Carter Fourier, Chase Imker, Lanah Ingebrand, Ethan Kolby, Alexander Lovely and Riley Puck of Isanti, Brady Berg, Grace Dean, Savanna Hoffman, Grant Johnston, Kendra Schoen and Spencer White of Saint Francis, and Luke Bendickson of Stanchfield were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Caillie Kreitz-Still of North Branch and Chloe Curwick of Braham were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at St. Catherine University.
Annika Fingal and Amme Sheforgen of Saint Francis were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Bemidji State University.
Alyvia Arndt of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Bemidji State University.
Henry Abraham of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Maggie Wille of Center City was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Emerson College.
Emily Dee and Thomas Oberg of Cambridge and Jackson Nelson of Isanti were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Minnesota North College.
Jack Larson of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Drake University.
Reid Stevens of Isanti was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Drake University.
John Mankie of Braham; Cameron Beaulieu, Autumn Bulow, Michael Johnson and Emma Polzin of Cambridge; and Paige Aldrich and Brianna Waste of Saint Francis were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
Hannah Olson of Braham; Owen Hill and Ashley Willenbring of Cambridge; and Nela Nakicevic and Jenifer Shaw of Saint Francis were named to the fall 2022 president’s list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
Sara Prebeck of Finlayson was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Pine Technical and Community College.
Honors & Awards
Samantha Schroeder of Stacy was initiated into the honor society of Phil Kappa Phi at Montana State University. Membership is by invitation only.
