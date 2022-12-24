Looking to find out more about your favorite winter high school sports team from Chisago County or Isanti County? You've come to the right place!
The County News Review has written previews on all of the teams in our coverage area. Click on the team's name to read more about these teams, and see team photos where they are available.
BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Bombers girls basketball
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Warriors girls basketball
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Bluejackets girls basketball
Bluejackets gymnastics
Bluejackets boys hockey
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey
Bluejackets boys swimming and diving
Bluejackets wrestling
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Vikings girls basketball
Vikings dance
Vikings gymnastics
Northern Edge boys hockey
Vikings wrestling
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Tigers girls basketball
Thanks to Mike Harley and Michael Pappas for their hard work in putting these Spotlights together!
