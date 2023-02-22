Snowy weather 1201.jpg
Buy Now
File photo

Here is a look at some of the closings around Chisago and Isanti counties as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 ...

Cambridge-Isanti schools: Cambridge-Isanti Schools will have eLearning Days on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 due to high forecasted snowfall amounts, wind gusts, and predicted poor road conditions throughout the district. The following areas are also affected by the cancelation:

Load comments