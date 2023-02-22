Here is a look at some of the closings around Chisago and Isanti counties as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 ...
Cambridge-Isanti schools: Cambridge-Isanti Schools will have eLearning Days on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 due to high forecasted snowfall amounts, wind gusts, and predicted poor road conditions throughout the district. The following areas are also affected by the cancelation:
* All community education and all before and after-school athletics and activities have been canceled.
* C-I Preschool families should look for an email regarding e-learning.
* Adventure Center will be closed.
North Branch Area Public Schools: Due to weather conditions, North Branch Area Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23. This includes early childhood programs, school age care, Community Education programs, and all activities. Staff should not report, all buildings will be closed.
Anoka-Ramsey Community College: All campuses will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23. All classes and activities are canceled.
Isanti County Government Center: Due to travel advisories and expected blizzard-like conditions, Isanti County Government Center and Oakview offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and all day on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Buildings will reopen on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 a.m.
Isanti County 4-H: The Extension office will be closed starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb 23. Staff will be checking their email as they are able during this time. The office plans to be open Friday, Feb. 24 but will send additional notification if plans change.
Check back for updates on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as soon as we received them!
