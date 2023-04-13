From left, Wadsworth the Butler, played by Evan Goebel, talks to the six people invited to a strange dinner. After Wadsworth, from left, is Colonel Mustard (Jake Lewandowski), Miss Scarlet (Jenevieve Lawrence-Farrell), Mr. Green (Xavier Stevens), Mrs. Peacock (Sydney Bailey), Mrs. White (Jenna Anderson) and Professor Plum (Logan Bartelt). Notice the dice that are part of the original board game, Clue.
This weekend the Cambridge-Isanti High School Theater Department will present, “CLUE” a play based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.
Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery that has six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by Wadsworth the butler, the six iconic “players” in the game – Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard – race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
Evan Goebel plays the role of Wadsworth the butler, while Jude Hiland serves as Mr. Boddy. The role of Miss Scarlett is played by Jenevieve Lawrence-Farrell; Sydney Bailey will play Mrs. Peacock; Jenna Anderson is Mrs. White; Colonel Mustard is played by Jake Lewandoski; the role of Professor Plum is performed by Logan Bartelt; and Xavier Stevens plays Mr. Green.
There will be three performances at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The first two will be Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, starting at 7 p.m., and the productions will close with a matinee on Sunday, April 16, with the curtain opening at 2 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are available online for $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. They can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com.
Tickets also will be available at the door for an additional $2. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to the show.
