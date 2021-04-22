North Branch area businesses and other members of the community gathered during the North Branch Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on April 13 at the American Legion Post 85.
The luncheon featured guest speakers such as North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson and new North Branch Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Stanko.
Swenson said the city has been working for about three years to obtain broadband or high-speed internet access for the community.
“So we came up with an exciting plan that came to fruition last November,” Swenson said. “We put up three 120-foot towers this spring, and it worked out really well because we had our cold snap while the concrete was curing. So we were able to get the towers up.
“We’re using the MnDOT tower and two other water towers,” he continued. “Just completed the testing last Friday, so we’re open for business for people to sign up for high-speed internet. Everyone in this community can get it.”
The need for this development was evident during the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Swenson said.
“With so many students at home; we had entrepreneurs that couldn’t go to work, they wanted to work in their own (homes); we had commuters that were staying home, because they couldn’t go anyplace, and they found out there was no place to go,” he explained. “And then the other thing that happened, Caribou shutdown, library shut down, McDonald’s shut down. There was no place for anybody to go and do it.
“So we want to be the leaders in the state of Minnesota, and they’re watching us both state and federally,” he continued. “This could be a game-changer for a lot of communities in the state of Minnesota. And we’re really, really proud of that. And any way we can help your businesses out, this will be a backup plan in case they cut your fiber, you can hook up and get WiFi to your business to continue to keep it operating. So we’re going to see what happens with this.”
Stanko’s presentation highlighted the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy, businesses, social interactions and ways businesses can rebuild.
“Impact, financial impact, unprecedented since a war,” she said. “And for those who have had COVID, or experienced a loved one that’s had COVID or lost a family member, or a business associate or a staff member. That impact of fear hangs on us. It’s something that has so shifted us personally. It has tentacled itself into our business.”
Moving forward, businesses and the community have to begin thinking about ways to rejuvenate and operate safely according to present-day reality, Stanko said.
“Business is never going to look the same,” she said. “Maybe it shouldn’t. But how do we rejuvenate what we have? We had to temporarily close the door and now the door is kind of open, but there’s like a screen door in front of it says, ‘Hang on. Wear a mask. Make sure you’re (socially) distant.’ We’re doing everything so differently and how do we rebuild?”
Stanko introduced two ideas to help the community and businesses to be rejuvenated. The first one she shared was to gain a new perspective, she said.
“Look into the eyes of your customer — their perspective has changed since COVID-19,” Stanko said. “Look through your customer’s eyes in a new way. You don’t want your customer to feel like an intruder into your space. ... Gain a new perspective that they want to connect.”
The other perspective Stanko shared was about creating a welcoming environment that promotes relationships.
“People are hungry to connect again,” she said. “People are hungry in your environment, in your workspace, literally for an upgrade. They want to feel like they’re not in the old. Yes, this is an emotional impact. But it builds strength inside your business.”
