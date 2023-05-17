Isanti City Council adopted a new policy regarding the sale of cannabis products as part of its Tuesday, May 2, meeting.
The first step in that process was to repeal the moratorium set last summer when the state Legislature allowed the products to be sold, and council unanimous repealed the moratorium without discussion.
And the second step, which created a new ordinance governing the sale of cannabinoid products, moved just as easily thanks to multiple discussions by council at Committee of the Whole meetings as well as its April 4 meeting.
City Administrator Josi Wood noted that the ordinance covered “edible cannabinoid products that are consumed, whether chewed, smoked, inhaled, snorted, sniffed, vaporized, or ingested by other means.” She noted that there are no sales allowed within 300 feet of a school, and the license fee to sell products will be $150.
Wood also noted that, if the ordinance was approved, City Clerk Jaden Strand would send a letter to any shops that were selling such items before the moratorium, letting them know they have 60 days to fill out the proper forms and submit their $150 fee.
Projects move forward
Council approved several construction projects, starting with the railroad crossing improvements at both Main Street and Isanti Parkway.
City Engineer Jason Cook explained that BNSF will do the planking, while the city is responsible for controlling traffic as well as fixing the street once the planking is completed.
Council unanimously approved the low bid of $82,900 from Novco Inc. in Elk River to complete the project.
Council also unanimously approved the Third Avenue Utility Extension Project, which will extend sanitary sewer and water main services to the four lots on the Isanti Railview North Industrial Park. The low bid of $751,442 by J.R. Ferche Inc., which is headquartered in Rice, and Cook said the goal is to complete the work by the “end of the [construction] season.”
The one project that drew extensive discussion was the Water Tower Coating Improvements project, which included two options for the work. The first was a full replacement of the tower, including fully sandblasting, then resurfacing the exterior; the second included spot repairs on the exterior with an overcoat.
Cook advocated the full replacement, where the low bid was $733,700 by Osseo Construction Co. of Osseo, Wisconsin. The low bid on the spot repair was $487,800 by Champion Tank Services based in Elko.
“The full replacement costs did come in under our estimate,” he said. “The spot repair came in over the estimate. They also have different life expectancies; the full replacement would have a 20-year life expectancy, while the spot repair is a 7-to-10-year life, and we’d be looking to do a full replacement at that time.”
Cook also presented a life expectancy analysis that showed the full replacement would equate to a cost of $36,685 per year, while the spot repair would equate to $38,318.57.
But council member Luke Merrill advocated for the spot repair alternative.
“I’ve done quite a bit of research of this, and I spoke with a representative who sells the Sherwin-Williams water tower paint product,” Merrill said. “He looked at all the engineering stuff, and he recommended that we would get a better result from the overcoat, not the sandblasting.
“You already have the layer of protection that’s there, so another layer of protection ensures it will last a long time. If you sandblast, there’s a potential for moisture to get between the metal and the paint, and there’s the potential for the water tower to rust from the inside out.”
Council member Dan Collison wanted to take a long-term approach to the work.
“The cost of doing [the full replacement] in 7-8 years after the patch job is going to be drastically more than to do it right the first time,” he said.
Merrill disagreed: “I thought we were just going to have bids for stuff that has to be replaced or fixed. I wasn’t of the understanding that we were going to repaint. I don’t think the tower needs to be repainted. … I would rather fix the stuff that has to be done, wait maybe five years, then sandblast and repaint the whole thing.”
Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon agreed with Merrill.
“I think if we go the cheaper option, and make sure we’ve got it good to go on the inside, that should last us awhile,” he said. “It might cost us $200,000 more later, but if it lasts longer, it’s a better deal. ... I’m willing to take that chance.”
Council approved the spot repair bid from Champion, removing one of the three logos that were part of the original bid, by a 3-1 margin, with Collison opposed.
Out of GreenStep
Council voted unanimously to discontinue its association with the GreenStep Cities program, a state initiative focused on creating a sustainable cities program regarding energy use and climate issues.
Isanti started the program in 2015 and completed Steps 4 and 5 of the program last summer.
Gordon noted that on the Minnesota GreenStep website there is a menu item titled “Equity” that says, “We are busy making updates to GreenStep City and Tribal Nation best practice actions to better include racial and social equity into our guidance and implementation tools.”
Gordon opposed that direction from the program.
“The biggest issue that I have is that they’re pushing equity,” he said. “For those who don’t follow the Critical Race Theory stuff and that kind of thing, ‘equity’ is basically racism in reverse. I think it’s social engineering, and I don’t think it has anything to do with ‘being green’ or anything they’re being a part of. …
“I think they’re overstepping what their mission was.”
