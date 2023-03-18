Isanti City Council made a statement to push for Isanti County to become a Second Amendment Dedicated County at its Tuesday, March 7, meeting.
Council member Luke Merrill brought forward an item called “Second Amendment Support Discussion” because he said he and several other Isanti County residents are worried about their Second Amendment rights.
He read from a prepared statement that said, in part: “We are not the strongest and safest country in the world because of our military. We are the strongest and safest nation in the world because of our armed population.”
Merrill’s statement, which lasted more than four minutes and focused on the current state bill regarding safe gun storage, ended with the statement, “I just don’t want to see our right slowly stripped from us to a point where we can’t come back from it.”
While several council members said they stood in favor of Second Amendment safeguards, they felt the meeting was not the proper place for such a discussion.
“This council cannot make laws – we can set ordinances for the city,” council member Steve Lundeen said. “I am 100% pro-Second Amendment. But I don’t think this is the place for this type of discussion. … You’re asking for lawmakers in St. Paul [to do something]; all we can do is vote for representatives (who) back what we feel.
“By saying [you want to change state and federal laws], you’re setting expectations for something you cannot do.”
Council member Dan Collison agreed with Lundeen, adding: “I have a conceal carry permit and I support the Second Amendment. But I’m not going to force my opinion on residents who are for or against certain bills. I have a problem doing that.”
Council member George Hemen sided with Merrill, saying: “You’re right, we can’t change the laws. What we can do is make a statement.”
Mayor Jimmy Gordon said: “If you want to influence state policy, you should run for state office. And a city should ‘stay in its lane.’ … But I don’t believe that. While our capacity to protect citizens from overreaching state government is limited, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.”
Gordon made a draft resolution to send to the Isanti County Commissioners to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary, which Hemen motioned and Merrill seconded. It was approved unanimously.
Among those in the audience during meeting were three Isanti County Commissioners – Alan Duff, Mike Warring and Kristi LaRowe – as well as Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich.
Hinnenkamp named to economic seat
Dan Hinnenkamp was interviewed and then selected to fill an open seat on the city’s Economic Development Authority.
Hinnenkamp, who ran for one of the two open council seats last November, was unanimously appointed.
“Dan has worked really hard to be an active member of the community,” Gordon said after Hinnenkamp was appointed. “I want to thank him for the job he’s done on the park board. I look forward to having him on EDA as well.”
