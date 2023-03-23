StateofIsanti.jpg

Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon speaks at the Isanti State of the City event hosted by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce on March 15 at the Isanti Community Center.

 Nikki Hallman

On March 15, the North 65 Chamber of Commerce hosted the Isanti State of the City address at the Isanti Community Center.

Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon spoke at the event, giving a summary of 2022 as well as what the residents and businesses can look forward to in 2023.

