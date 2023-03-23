On March 15, the North 65 Chamber of Commerce hosted the Isanti State of the City address at the Isanti Community Center.
Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon spoke at the event, giving a summary of 2022 as well as what the residents and businesses can look forward to in 2023.
Isanti in 2022
“We had a lot of exciting advancements in our park and rec and events department,” Gordon said. “We’ve got a lot of houses being built, a lot of residential development and a lot of commercial development going on right now. It’s really exciting to see that growth.”
New activities became available for residents in 2022, including the archery range along with multiple events such as street dances and Illuminate Isanti.
Isanti Municipal Liquor Store saw a 31% increase in sales from 2021 to 2022, putting a greater amount of money in the city’s general fund.
“The line of that profit gets used to offset tax dollars; to see that kind of increase is really incredible and great to see,” Gordon said.
Isanti’s population is growing and the average age sits lower, at 30 years old. Fairway Greens North and Legacy Pines were the newest residential lots, providing many homes in Isanti that are selling quickly.
“People want to move up to Isanti and they want to move out of the city,” Gordon said. “When I was out door-knocking, that was a pretty common thing to hear, you know — ‘We came from Blaine’ — you know, that area.”
Thirteen new businesses were welcomed to Isanti in 2022:
• BKV Decor.
• BP Metal.
• Dairy Queen (started construction).
• Joslin and Moore.
• Little North Boutique.
• Little North Sweets.
• Lulu Lavender Boutique.
• Mama Mo’s Quilt Shop.
• Nick and Drew’s Discount Foods.
• Prairie Senior Cottages - second building.
• Pump Republic.
• Unhinged Diecast.
• Isanti Smoke Shop Plus.
“[There are] a lot of different services that they (businesses) are offering,” Gordon said. “It’s good to see that diversity in what’s available in the community.”
Isanti in 2023
Most recently, the city made its council meetings more accessible to the community by live streaming online, allowing residents to be more involved in the city’s government.
“We wanted to be as transparent as possible,” Gordon said. “I think as far as getting the word out to people and making sure people know what’s going on, I can’t think of a better way to do it.”
The city has been working on adding a stop light or roundabout at the intersection of County Road 5 and East Dual Street, which is where the Kwik Trip gas station is located — which has created more traffic.
“We’re in the process of wrapping up a study that was done a couple years ago and never got completed. That’s what we’re waiting on right now,” Gordon said.
Gordon also mentioned the city is working on zoning changes to create an easier process and for more flexibility to create what they want on their property.
“We’re just about done with that ordinance and getting it updated,” he said.
The stretch of Highway 65 through Isanti has restrictions on businesses and what colors they can use on their buildings, causing a delay and driving away businesses from building in those areas.
“I plan to have the council look at the 65 overlay zoning district to make it less restrictive for new businesses that are coming in,” Gordon said. “They have to have certain colors, so it would have to be painted, or when the Caribou Coffee came in and they had to ask for special permission to use those colors. It’s like, well, if we’re going to allow them to do that, then why shouldn’t we allow all businesses to do that?”
A positive impact to the city is the tax rate, as it decreased in 2023, coming in at 52% compared to 59% in 2022.
“We want to run a small and efficient city government. We want to be fiscally conservative and we want to make sure that taxpayers keep as much of their money as possible. It’s their money, not ours,” Gordon said.
Eight new businesses are coming to the city and there are more in the works that Gordon was not able to discuss at the time of the event. He mentioned there will probably be more as the year continues.
The new businesses coming to Isanti in 2023:
• Midcontinent Communications.
• Unlimited Welding.
• Wolf River Electric.
• Special Tools.
• American First CDL Academy.
• Dairy Queen completion.
• Rockstad & Relics.
• 3rd Ave Utility Extension.
“It’s going to be a really, really exciting year. We have a lot of growth coming and lots of action,” Gordon said. “Three and a half months or so into the year and we’ve already got this many scheduled, and I’m sure there will be a lot coming.”
