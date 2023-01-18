The City of Cambridge is hosting a Snowman/Snow-Sculpture Competition that will conclude with a Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m. with live voting and award ceremony.
Here are the contest rules:
The City of Cambridge is hosting a Snowman/Snow-Sculpture Competition that will conclude with a Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m. with live voting and award ceremony.
Here are the contest rules:
1. Entries must include a street address to validate residency and a phone number to contact you if you win.
2. Contest is valid for Cambridge residents only. Entrants are to build their snowman in their own yard or a park within the city. Each entrant must build their snowman between Jan. 1-27, and entrants must be appropriate for public display.
3. Teams/individuals may use accessories to add to their snowman. Entrants are encouraged to add their own creative touches that will make their snowman unique. Remember, it doesn’t need to be a traditional snowman. Get Creative and build an animal, a sculpture, your favorite movie character, etc.
4. By submitting an entry, contestants grant the City of Cambridge permission and authority to use said pictures in any reasonable advertising or promotional activities.
5. One submission per category. One trophy/prize awarded per category.
You can submit your entries in person at City Hall, which is located at 300 3rd Ave. NE, or submit via email at info@ci.cambridge.mn.us. Be sure to include a photo, your address (to verify residency) and a phone number (so we can contact you if you win!).
The city is asking local businesses if they are interested in providing an item or gift card to a gift basket that will be awarded to each of our 4 categories winners: Biggest, funniest, most traditional, and business.
Donations may be received until Friday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m., but the sooner the better for advertising and representing our sponsors. If you are unable to drop off your donations at Cambridge City Hall, please call us at 763-552-3257 to arrange pick-up.
Sponsors of items in the gift basket will be advertised during the city’s Winter Festival and on its event webpage.
Businesses are invited to build and decorate a snowman and submit a picture to info@ci.cambridge.mn.us and use #CambridgeSnowman in all social media platforms.
The Winter Festival will be held at Central Green Park, which is located at 1455 Fern St. S in Cambridge on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m.
Everyone is invited to bring their own ice skates to enjoy the ice rink or sled for the sledding hill, warm up in one of the warming houses, make s’mores on a bonfire, enjoy vendors, dog sledding, food trucks, and music.
Those that attend also will get to vote for their favorite snowman in each category!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.