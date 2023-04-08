BrahamCityLogo.jpg

The city of Braham reached a purchase agreement and a tax increment financing plan with East Central Energy after a special meeting was held on March 28.

ECE requested to purchase lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the Braham Industrial Park with the plan to build a 25,000-square-foot building. Approximately 20,000 square feet will be used for warehousing and storage, while 5,000 square feet will be used for office space.

