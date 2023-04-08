The city of Braham reached a purchase agreement and a tax increment financing plan with East Central Energy after a special meeting was held on March 28.
ECE requested to purchase lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the Braham Industrial Park with the plan to build a 25,000-square-foot building. Approximately 20,000 square feet will be used for warehousing and storage, while 5,000 square feet will be used for office space.
East Central Energy was awarded $15 million in broadband grants in December 2022, and this development will be used by the company to support its broadband business.
With a new site for ECE, roughly 40 job opportunities will be available after Braham City Council approved the purchase agreement unanimously.
Mayor Nate George asked ECE Vice President Ty Houglum if the new positions will be competitive with jobs that can be found closer to the cities.
“We match everything to metro-based pricing,” Houglum said. “We realized we’re in an area where people can easily commute to the cities if they’d like to.”
Houglum mentioned there will be 33 full-time positions to fill within the new broadband building and seven more positions added to the energy side of the company.
The lots being sold are $30,000 apiece in the industrial park. Lot 3, in Block 1 of the Braham Industrial Park, is 3.51 acres; Lot 4 is 1.54 acres; Lot 5 is 1.41 acres; and Lot 6 is 3.49 acres. Lot 6 is the city’s compost site, and the compost site will close with the sale of this property.
Houglum confirmed a total of 6,300 miles of fiber optics will be filled; 60% of it will be aerial and 40% buried.
The Planning Commission met on March 16 and approved two resolutions in support of this project. Resolution 23-17 indicated the sale of the Industrial Park lots meet the intent of the city’s comprehensive plan. Resolution 23-18 recommended the council move forward with creating Tax Increment Financing District 2-11.
The present value of expected tax increments collected over the maximum duration of the TIF District is $902,681.
The council found that the TIF plan will afford maximum opportunity, consistent with the needs of the city of Braham as a whole, for the development of the project area by private enterprise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.