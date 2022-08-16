“If I send a $500 bill for somebody who lost their home and lost everything in it, and it’s the worst day of their life — I sometimes struggle with sending a bill,” said Ross Benzen, interim fire chief.
During the Wednesday, Aug. 3, Braham City Council meeting Benzen brought an amended ordinance to the council for approval, recommending that they eliminate all billing for fire calls.
“Yes, it costs money to drive the truck; it costs money to pay the firefighters; yes, it costs money for the water, all that stuff — but they (residents) also pay taxes,” Benzen said.
Braham’s billing charges consisted of:
• Fire calls - $500 charge.
• False alarms and carbon monoxide detectors - $250 charge.
• Car accidents - $500.
• Medical - No charge.
Neighboring cities’ fire charges were included for comparison:
• Cambridge - No charge.
• Princeton - No charge.
• Mora - All fire calls are $550 for first hour, $350 for each additional hour.
• Pine City - False fire alarms are no charge the first time; second time, $250; third time or more, $750. Fire call or emergency services provided are $750 plus extra expenses (i.e. foam, heavy equipment, etc.). Motor vehicle accidents are $500 plus expenses and hourly charge of $250 if over two hours are needed.
• Rush City - All fires are $750. No false alarm or medicals are charged.
Benzen explained that it’s just as hard to bill someone that experiences a minor issue but still need fire services.
“I really struggle with the CO detectors, because if I go to a 90-year-old lady’s house and we find out that the battery is bad, I’m going to give them a new battery, or I’m going to tell them to get a new detector. I have a hard time being there for eight minutes to tell them that and charge them $250,” he said.
Benzen mentioned a unique scenario that occurred with back-to-back bills.
“Somebody’s house in Stanchfield burned down two months ago. Five days later, because the wind picked up and it was an old home, the thing burned again. How can I send another $500 bill to that person, who lost everything the first time?” he said.
Council member Vicky Ethen asked if homeowners insurance covers the cost of the fees.
“I think it’s a little dependent on the insurance company,” Benzen responded.
Benzen said the fire department will collect the homeowner’s insurance information and send the bill directly to the company. But he does not deal with them any further after that.
There is also an issue when trying to collect those charges, especially if the person is unable to pay the bill.
“If people don’t pay, then it goes to collections. Then you’re talking about only getting 40-50% of that money back,” Benzen said. “And then potentially going to go assess it on their taxes but then we’re talking a couple of years to be able to get that money back.”
Ethen asked if an amended ordinance is approved that it could come back for review in January 2023. City Administrator Rachel Kytonen confirmed the fee schedule can be amended at the beginning of the year and any other time throughout the year.
Although Benzen wouldn’t have a problem bringing it back to council, there are still concerns.
“The problem still lies with, if I come back in a year and I say, ‘because we didn’t charge every structure fire/house fire, $500, and we were out $5,000 now at this time,’ how much money would we actually have at that time?” he said.
Former Braham Mayor Terry Turnquist attended the meeting and asked what those collections look like annually.
“For the fire department, it’s anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000,” Benzen responded.
Turnquist then suggested, “Why don’t you just don’t worry about it, you raise the budget $4,000 to cover it, and there you go,” he said.
Kytonen explained that there had been 24 bills sent out for fire services between 2018 to 2021 and they have only collected four payments in total.
“This is our job. This is what we do. We serve the community and we help people on the worst day of their life,” Benzen said.
Council Member Robert Knowles asked how Police Chief Kevin Stahl felt about the situation.
“I totally agree,” Stahl said. “I think that a person is looking for the fire department to come and put their fire out and they pay taxes for that. And then to get billed for what they’re expecting we’re going to provide, is kind of a slap and that’s my personal opinion.
“And I think we should cover those costs through our budget or our budgeting process and not go to the victim and try to recoup costs.”
He compares it to the police department and how they don’t charge victims of criminal assaults, as they have been hurt, and feels they would make it worse by giving a bill.
After lengthy discussion, council approved the changes unanimously.
Grandy Lions Club Donation
Before their meeting, Braham council members gathered at a small picnic shelter that was donated by the Grandy Lions Club.
“Donation is one of the greatest acts of kindness that one could ever give,” Mayor Tish Carlson said. “For a community to achieve positive development, Grandy Lions Club has done that time and time again, for the Braham community as well as the City of Braham. That is why we are here today to dedicate this park as the Grandy Lions Park. From this wonderful little picnic shelter, to our new Christmas tree, that will come after Pie Day.”
