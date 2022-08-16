BrahamDonation.JPG
Buy Now

The city of Braham received a park donation of a picnic shelter from the Grandy Lions Club. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. Pictured left to right: representing the Lions Club Terry Turnquist, Council member Seth Zeltinger, Mayor Tish Carlson, Council member Vicky Ethen, and Council member Robert Knowles.

 Nikki Hallman

“If I send a $500 bill for somebody who lost their home and lost everything in it, and it’s the worst day of their life — I sometimes struggle with sending a bill,” said Ross Benzen, interim fire chief.

During the Wednesday, Aug. 3, Braham City Council meeting Benzen brought an amended ordinance to the council for approval, recommending that they eliminate all billing for fire calls.

Load comments