With seven proposals for service received by the North Branch City Council for the position of city attorney, the council determined during its Aug. 12 meeting a subcommittee should be formed to begin the selection process.
The city found themselves seeking a new city attorney after city attorney Patrick Doran tendered his resignation during a special meeting on July 6.
The question put forth to the council by the city administrator was whether or not the council would like to screen through all seven of the proposals during their Aug. 18 work session, or if they’d like to continue forward with a subcommittee to do an initial look through of the proposals.
“I think it would be best, with seven proposals, it would seem that a subcommittee would make sense. Going through seven proposals with five people might be quite cumbersome, and I think that we have a council here that could appoint two individuals that could possibly serve on that subcommittee, and I would be willing to be one of them,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
Council Member Joel McPherson disagreed and expressed his desire for the entire council to take a look at each of the seven proposals together.
“I don’t think going through seven proposals is a big deal, so I’d just as soon see all of them before making a decision and then rank at that point,” McPherson said noting to council it would be the same approach taken with the new Water & Light Commission members.
While Neider suggested the subcommittee choose four or five applicants for interview, Council Member Kathy Blomquist suggested just three or four applicants be interviewed by the entire council.
With a vote of 4-1, McPherson voting against, the council then went ahead to determine which two council members would be on the committee.
Neider again offered herself as a committee member, as did Council Member Brian Voss. The motion passed unanimously to appoint Neider and Voss to the committee.
CARES Act Funding
At the previous direction of council, a subcommittee was established to look into developing a CARES Act Fund Policy for the city; as a result, the committee brought forth a policy for council review.
“The city received an allocation from the state; it was a per capita allocation that amounted to $808,000. It is originally federal money, so there’s some very specific stringent guidelines that surround the use of those funds. However stringent, there’s no guidance that really helps us interpret some of these stringent guidelines, so we’re still working through some of that,” City Administrator Renae Fry explained to council.
The subcommittee consisted of North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson, McPherson, Fry and the city’s finance director Joe Starks.
“We met three times over the course of the last week and looked through different high-level use categories, as well as some known facts that we had specifically related to the city’s own expenditures as it related to things like PPE, unemployment benefits, some of the paid leave materials that were available through the feds,” Fry said.
The subcommittee came up with a working document for the council to review prior to the Aug. 18 special meeting in which the funds would be looked at in entirety by the full council.
“What the committee came up with was a proposal to begin the conversation with the council members,” Fry said. “There’s a number of different categories that cover things like the rendering of medical care, clinics, testing, those types of things, so there’s really only a couple of categories that would relate to the city’s use of the funds.”
Fry explained those categories would include the city’s own PPE and COVID-19 related expenditures, as well as remote access and telecommuting costs.
“There’s also a category that talks about grants, grants for business, grants for individuals, who were affected by COVID,” Fry said.
“What the committee is recommending for council consideration is a dollar amount between $15,000 and $20,000 that would be utilized to compensate the city for the actual amount expended for things like PPE, disinfecting and plexiglass. Right now the city has spent about $8,000 as of the end of July; however, we do have another plexiglass order that came in early August, so that number will probably push our total closer to $10,000,” Fry added.
The additional money requested would be used for additional expenses accrued in the future for the city.
Fry also advised the council of $400,000 the committee would like to allocate for broadband to support telecommuting, working remotely, telecommunication and distance learning, as well as other funding priorities to be looked at during the council’s next meeting.
