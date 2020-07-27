The Isanti County commissioners were forced to deliver some bad news to the Isanti County Fair Board as part of their meeting held July 15.
Isanti County Fair Board President Bryce Sorenson was expected to make a presentation to the commissioners. Instead, he asked for some relief on building permit fees for a new pole barn built in the center of the fairgrounds that will be used for agricultural education.
“We came here to see if we could get the fees we paid for the building permit waived,” said Sorenson, who noted the fees totaled $1,183.59.
Several commissioners mentioned fee waivers have been granted to townships, but County Administrator Julia Lines noted Minnesota statute 326B.151 prohibited the county from waiving the fee.
“It seems we really don’t have a choice,” Lines said, and County Attorney Jeff Edblad said he agreed with Lines’ reading of the statute.
Commissioner Susan Morris noted that CARES funding might provide some relief for the Fair Board, adding: “This is something in our community that is being unusually impacted by COVID-19. I think this is something [the Fair Board] should look into.”
Lines mentioned the Initiative Foundation might also be a source of either a grant or loan to help the Fair Board.
Commissioner Terry Turnquist began the formal motion to turn down the request with the word, “regrettably,” adding that it was not allowed by state statute, and the motion to deny the request was unanimously approved.
Family Services busy
Isanti County Director of Family Services Penny Messer presented an overview of her department for the commissioners.
Messer and the 88 staff members in her department handled 6,213 cases in the areas of children services, behavioral health, as well as aging and disability services, in 2019.
Messer highlighted the work done by each area of Family Services. Among the elements she mentioned was the collections area, which last year collected $272,276 in net revenue.
“It definitely pays for itself – it has been an excellent addition to our team,” Messer said.
Closed session
The commissioners went into a closed session, and after reopening the meeting, they moved to put up for bid the property located at 244 S. Birch St. in Cambridge. The sealed bidding on the property will begin on July 27 and close on Aug. 14. This is the former location of the Cambridge Public Library.
