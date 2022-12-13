Katie Soler, the Career, College & Assessment coordinator at Cambridge-Isanti High School, was shocked when some 10th grade boys at the school told her that a class she was helping to lead called “Career and Life Development” was their favorite class.

“All I could think of was, ‘How can this be your favorite class?’” she said. “I’ve learned it’s because this program is about them. It’s about them figuring out how they fit into the whole scheme of things. And that’s important.”

