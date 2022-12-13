On the left, Carlos Pizzano-Campano interviews with Melissa Stebbins, while on the right Addison Rothbauer interviews with Sarah Baxter. Behind Rothbauer and Baxter is Katie Soler, Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Career, College & Assessment coordinator.
On the left, Carlos Pizzano-Campano interviews with Melissa Stebbins, while on the right Addison Rothbauer interviews with Sarah Baxter. Behind Rothbauer and Baxter is Katie Soler, Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Career, College & Assessment coordinator.
Katie Soler, the Career, College & Assessment coordinator at Cambridge-Isanti High School, was shocked when some 10th grade boys at the school told her that a class she was helping to lead called “Career and Life Development” was their favorite class.
“All I could think of was, ‘How can this be your favorite class?’” she said. “I’ve learned it’s because this program is about them. It’s about them figuring out how they fit into the whole scheme of things. And that’s important.”
Solar explained that the class helps students learn a variety of skills that will help them after graduation. Those skills include such things as learning how to write a resume and a cover letter, how to fill out a job application, and how to get references. The course also features speakers from around the community as well as tours of local businesses and industries.
“We revamped a course called ‘Teen Survival’ and now call it ‘Career and Life Development,’” Soler said. “The course is geared on looking into the future. We look at recognizing career goals post high school.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, students in that class all took part in interviews with members of the community, a program that started last year.
“We used to do mock interviews in our English courses a long time ago,” Soler said. “Because of curriculum changes, that got dissolved. It’s been 15 or 20 years since we’ve done this.
“We decided to restart it because a lot of our businesses and industries are telling us that kids don’t have those ‘soft’ skills they need to get employed and stay employed.”
Felicia Bliss, a youth employment specialist with Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, was one of the adults conducting interviews.
“I work with high school kids and high school graduates ages 14-24,” she said. “They may not know much about the workforce, so we’re helping them to not be afraid of the process.
“I can tell when they’re nervous, so I’ll try to lighten the mood a little bit. I’m here to offer guidance and support as they learn about the questions employers ask – and maybe come up with some answers, especially to the tough questions that are hard to answer on the spot.”
Amy Huntley, the volunteer coordinator at Cambridge Primary and Intermediate schools, also conducted some of the interviews.
“We do have some high schoolers and middle schoolers who volunteer, but mostly I work with parents and grandparents who wish to volunteer at the schools,” Huntley said. “Our interviews are online and by email – so the first time I did this, I had to step out of my comfort zone a little bit because these are in person.
“I was a little nervous at first, but I realized the kids I was interviewing were way more nervous.”
Huntley and Bliss agreed that the goal for students was simply to give students confidence the next time they take part in an interview.
“Every time they do this, it’s going to get a little easier,” Huntley said. “It’s a little scary the first time, but with practice and experience you get more confident.”
Soler said the goal of the Career and Life Development class is for students to see the relevance of high school toward reaching their future goals.
“If it’s not within the building, we want them to think about what they can do outside of the school to reach their future plans,” she said. “Maybe it’s post-secondary options, but maybe it’s an apprenticeship in a trade. We want them to be excited to take classes or have experiences to get them to live out their passions in the future.”
Soler said the reaction of students to the interview process reinforces the goals of the class.
“I got to teach a few of these courses last year, and I think it got students to really look at how high school is relevant to them,” she said. “It helps kids learn what is their focus, and how can high school help them get to their purpose. At least that is the hope.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.