The Chisago County commissioners moved forward on a plan to hire Chase Burnham as county administrator at their Wednesday, Jan. 15, meeting.
Burnham, who previously served as the county’s assistant administrator, is expected to replace Bruce Messelt, who resigned on Aug. 31 of last year to accept a similar position in Sherburne County. Burnham took over as interim county administrator upon Messelt’s resignation.
Burnham’s hire is contingent upon passing a background check and psychological evaluation.
The county’s Human Resources director, Renee Kirchner, said the county received between 35-40 applications for the position following Messelt’s resignation, and six candidates were interviewed Jan. 7-8.
“During the interview process, Chase demonstrated to all of us that he can perform the duties of an administrator very effectively,” Commissioner George McMahon said. “To me, the real difference between Chase and the other candidates was the eight years’ experience he has with our county and our government.”
Commissioner Chris DuBose added: “Chase had the combination of things we were looking for. His time as interim administrator has shown me that he can handle the job. I like his viewpoints on some things in terms of transparency, and with working with the board, and I like his attitude. Coupled with his local experience, I thought he was a good choice.”
Commissioner Ben Montzka echoed the sentiments with his support of Burnham as the logical and best choice for the position.
“Mr. Burnham has a law degree, which is a credential that is often used by county administrators and is a helpful degree,” Montzka said. “He has eight years of experience with our organization, so I support this motion as well.”
The official motion to begin negotiations with Burnham for the position passed unanimously.
Preparations for elections
Chisago County has started preparations for three different elections to be held in 2020, beginning with the presidential nominating primary on Tuesday, March 3.
Montzka and DuBose were appointed to the county’s canvassing board, the group that certifies the votes that are cast for a particular election. The canvassing board will meet on Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m. to certify the primary ballot.
Chisago County – and the rest of the state – also will hold a state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the national Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Update on road projects
County Engineer Joe Triplett updated the commissioners on the status of several county road projects to be started in 2020.
“It’s design season,” he said.
He said bids on the Highway 95 roundabout at Hemingway Avenue in North Branch were starting to be accepted, while several other projects are close to reaching the bid stage of development. Those include the Highway 8 roundabout at County Highway 26, County Highway 19, and County Highway 25 from 295th to the Washington County Line, all of which are planned for 2020 construction.
Triplett said the County Highway 30 project, which would include work from Highway 95 to County Highway 10, is in a planning stage to be completed in 2021.
The county also is hosting an open house for the Trunk Highway 8 reconstruction project on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. At that time area residents are invited to ask questions and provide input on the project.
