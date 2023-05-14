The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office recently held its annual Badge of Honor awards banquet on Friday, April 28.
Many awards were given, to not only Chisago County Sheriff’s Office employees, but citizens as well.
Here are the descriptions of each award:
SHERIFF’S COMMENDATION CERTIFICATE
The Sheriff’s Commendation Certificate may be presented to any citizen who places themselves at risk to assist an officer or to help the Sheriff’s Office apprehend a violator.
SHERIFF’S CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION
A Sheriff’s Certificate of Appreciation may be presented to any citizen who has provided a valuable service to the Sheriff’s Office.
MEDAL OF HONOR
The Medal of Honor may be presented to any Sheriff’s Office employee who displays outstanding bravery or heroism and demonstrates obvious self-sacrifice by knowingly and purposefully exposing themselves to the immediate risk of death or serious injury to accomplish their duty with distinction.
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Distinguished Service Award may be presented to any Sheriff’s Office employee who successfully resolves a critical incident while demonstrating a high degree of professionalism.
LIFE SAVING AWARD
The Life Saving Award may be presented to any Sheriff’s Office employee/citizen, who takes active measures to save the life of another person, when the death of that person was imminent, and the victim survives or their life was extended by virtue of the actions taken.
MERITORIOUS CONDUCT
The Meritorious Service Award may be presented to any Sheriff’s Office employee who distinguishes themselves by extraordinary service to the Sheriff’s Office or the public. The award could be presented due to an exceptional accomplishment, or a succession of outstanding acts of achievement over a sustained period of time.
LETTERS OF EXCELLENCE
The Letter of Excellence may be presented to any Sheriff’s Office employee for exceptional service.
