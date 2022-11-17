Jim Swenson, current North Branch mayor, won an extremely tight race to become the Chisago County commissioner representing District 1 in balloting that closed Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Swenson received 1,899 votes (49.99%) while his opponent, current North Branch School Board Chair Tim MacMillan, received 1,882 votes (49.54%).
“I’m very excited, because my supporters and I worked very hard to be elected,” Swenson said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve the people of North Branch and Chisago County.
Swenson feels his experience will benefit his position as a commissioner.
“I believe I’ve done a good job as mayor of North Branch and while on council,” he said. “I think it was important that I had served on city council and as mayor, because there is so much candidates have to learn about government. It’s good to have experience.”
Dan Dahlberg, current Rush City mayor, won the special election for Chisago County commissioner representing District 5.
Dahlberg received 2,801 votes, or 66.36% of the vote. His opponent, Cindy Erickson, received 1,403 votes (33.24%).
“I was very excited by the support I received to become the commissioner for District 5,” Dahlberg said. “I look forward to moving forward to serve the people of Chisago County. My hope is to take care of people with a common-sense approach.”
This seat is currently vacant, so it is likely that Dahlberg will take the position before 2023.
During the Sept. 26 Rush City Council meeting, Dahlberg explained: “If I don’t win county commissioner, I will stay as mayor until the end of the year. But if I win, I have to resign before I can accept the new position. You cannot hold two elected positions at once.”
There is a good chance he will take his new position at the end of November once the votes are canvased and the challenge period has expired.
Council was unsure if Alan Johnson, the only individual that ran for Rush City mayor, would be sworn in as soon as Dahlberg leaves his position as mayor.
District 2 race
In a battle of two sitting members of the Chisago County Board of Commissioners, Rick Greene defeated Chris DuBose in a narrow race for the commissioner seat representing District 2.
Greene, who was first elected to represent District 2 in 2008, received 2,663 votes (50.80%).
DuBose, who was elected County Commissioner in District 1 in 2018 but was moved to District 2 when the districts were reconfigured following the 2020 census, received 2,571 votes (49.05%).
Unopposed positions
Marlys Dunn, running unopposed for Chisago County commissioner for District 3, received 3,255 votes (98.49%).
Ben Montzka, running unopposed for Chisago County commissioner for District 4, received 4,032 votes (98.94%).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.