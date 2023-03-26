The Chisago County Commissioners set in motion a plan to preserve the county’s historical documents at its March 15 meeting.
County Recorder Karen Long presented the plan, with the goal of having historical data online for easier research by genealogists, title companies, attorneys and others who may wish to view county documents.
“Currently not all of our documents are available digitally, and I think it’s time to upgrade that,” she said. “My intent is to develop and execute a strategy that protects and preserves documents.”
Long noted that the law requires preservation of county documents. She said deed, mortgage and miscellaneous indexes have not been digitized and are in poor condition, while the records have been microfilmed.
“Microfilming was done in the 1970s, I believe, and the quality is very poor,” she said. “Many of our documents are not readable [on microfilm].
“The quality of digital records is so much better. It’s 2023, and the public and our staff are ready to work with things digitally instead of on paper.”
Long’s PowerPoint presentation of her plan indicated that more than 167,000 documents would need to be digitized, including deed records, mortgage records, land tract and lot indexes, and many other miscellaneous records. The records date back to 1851 when the county was established – seven years before Minnesota formally became a state.
Her plan will be to work with two companies: ArcaSearch, which is based in St. Cloud, and Trimin Systems along with U.S. Imaging, which is based in Roseville. She presented a two-year plan that would cost a total of $262,553.01.
Long said the project would be paid through money available in the compliance or technology funds.
“If I recall correctly, we have a lot of money sitting in the compliance fund,” Commissioner Marlys Dunne said.
County Administrator Chase Burnham said the technology fund currently has roughly $600,000, while the compliance fund has roughly $1.6 million.
Burnham also added that another project may be presented soon that will require money from the technology fund.
The commissioners strongly favored the project and unanimously approved the project, pending approval of the documents by the county attorney’s office and by the county’s IT department.
Sunrise Prairie Regional Trail
Kurt Schneider, the county’s director of Environmental Services & Zoning, updated the commissioners on work starting on the North Branch to Harris leg of the Sunrise Prairie Regional Trail.
“Construction activity of a sort has begun with tree removal,” he said. “I want to note that we’ve had a number of direct communications about the project, and we’re going to keep the flow of information up to date.
“We’re hoping this summer to cut a ribbon and open that connection.”
Schneider’s report included a website for the project, which describes construction efforts, that can be found at https://www.chisagocountymn.gov/1293/Trail-Construction.
County roads projects
County Engineer Joe Triplett presented information on road construction planned for the coming year. In particular he sounded a warning note on increased expenses on seal coat and pavement marking projects.
“The latex paint came in 53% more than it was last year,” Triplett said. “We’re checking on that, and we’re not real happy with that. … If I bring that [project to you], it will be scaled back. It’s not going to be everything that it was bid out at – [the bid] was really, really high.”
Triplett said there will be time between the snow melt and the actual start of the striping to figure out which roads most need to be restriped.
Planning Commission appointment
The Chisago County Planning Commission had an opening for a commissioner to represent District 1, which consists of the city of North Branch.
“We haven’t been able to get anyone to represent District 1,” said Commissioner Jim Swenson, who represents that district. “So I would motion to have Jim McCarthy represent our district.”
McCarthy, who lives in District 5 but has 15 years’ experience on the commission, was unanimously approved to fill the vacancy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.