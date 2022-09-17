The Chisago County commissioners could not come to a decision on their preliminary tax levy despite spirited conversation at their Wednesday, Sept. 7 meeting.
County Administrator Chase Burnham noted that the commissioners start from a difficult position of dealing with salary increases throughout the budget.
“What created that [increase] is that we have all eight labor contracts up for negotiation before the end of the year,” he said.
The commissioners used a budget that showed a levy of $48,567,081 for 2023, an increase of just over $4 million from 2022 that resulted in a 9.2% increase in the levy.
But Burnham noted several changes that were made by the retirement and departure of several positions within the county that resulted in roughly $500,000 in savings from 2022, dropping the amount the levy would increase to roughly 6.87%.
To lower the levy further, Commissioner Marlys Dunne discussed holding the road improvement budget at the same number as last year, which would save more than $800,000.
Dunne reached a levy figure of 5.3% by changing a road reconstruction project of Highway 4 to a maintenance project to save approximately $700,000.
“We’re not removing any projects for the future,” she said.
Commissioner Ben Montzka approved, adding, “In my opinion, our [road] system has improved and we’ve built up the road system in a way that has been helpful.”
But Commissioners Chris DuBose and Rick Greene both opposed the cuts to the highway budget.
“I support the roads, so I don’t support any cut to the roads budget,” DuBose said. “If we’re still at 6.87% when we come to the final levy, I will reconsider my position on roads, but for now I’m not willing to give that up.”
Greene agreed, adding: “I won’t cut roads, because it took us forever to get money to do roads. If we cut, I guarantee we’ll never replace it. If we cut this now, this will haunt us in the future.”
Dunne said she also believes there were savings to be made in Health and Human Services, saying: “That’s something that we need to dive into because I believe there’s some potential [for savings] there. I believe there are various non-personnel expenditures that I feel we do not need to have in 2023.”
After roughly a half hour of discussion, Montzka made a motion to set the preliminary tax levy at 5.3% that Dunne seconded. The motion did not pass, with Greene and DuBose opposed.
DuBose then motioned to set the preliminary tax levy at 6.87% that Greene seconded, but that motion also did not pass because Montzka and Dunne opposed.
“We’ll take heat from citizens if we announce 6.87%,” Montzka said. “But there also won’t be any incentive for us to go any lower.”
Eventually the commissioners decided to table the preliminary budget and levy for further research that would be brought forward at the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“I think we should keep that money for the time being, because there may be other areas where we need to add that money back in,” DuBose said. “This is a preliminary levy, and I know that after labor negotiations, there is money I want us to cut.
“I look forward to reducing that [levy] at a later date.”
Housing Redevelopment Authority budget unchanged
Nancy Hoffman, executive director of the Chisago County Housing Redevelopment Authority-Economic Development Authority – a corporate body separate but still under the jurisdiction of the county – brought forward its proposed budget for 2023.
Hoffman’s presentation immediately followed the budget discussion, and that “cost-cutting” tone carried over to this discussion as well.
“In our times of financial issues that we’re having, the HRA-EDA is requesting a $130,000 increase in its levy, and I’m not sure I can support that,” DuBose said.
The commissioners proposed to set the levy at the same figure as last year, and that motion passed 3-1, with Greene opposed.
