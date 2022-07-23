The Chisago County commissioners presented more fund to area schools by confirming several outlays at their Wednesday, July 6, meeting.
On June 1 the commissioners created the Chisago County Grant program, which would use funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund vocational programming at the six schools that draw students within the county.
At the June 15 meeting, the commissioners approved applications for funds from Braham and Cambridge-Isanti schools. At this meeting, the commissioners approved the funding requests from Forest Lake, North Branch and Rush City.
Forest Lake, which will receive $94,156.02 from the fund, will use that money to expose middle school students to vocational programming. The money will pay for teachers and supplies for the courses.
All seventh grade students will be able to take courses called Adventures in Global Agriculture, Media Arts and Exploring Industrial Technology in one quarter of the school year. The district plans to offer additional experimental courses for eighth graders during the 2023-24 school year.
North Branch, which will receive $189,102.06 — the second-largest total, exceeded only by Chisago Lakes by less than $40,000 — has targeted its Career Navigator program for those monies.
Originally created through a Youth Skills Training grant by the Department of Labor, the Career Navigator program will no longer be funded at the federal level. This program connects the school district with local industry; currently 25 students have expressed an interest in manufacturing internships for next year.
The grant also will pay for an additional mechanic bay at the bus garage, allowing students to take automotive mechanic classes there instead of at Pine Technical and Community College.
Rush City, which will receive $65,140.74 from the fund, plans to use the funds to purchase industrial standard equipment as well as supplies and materials for its vocational and Career and Technical Education programs.
Mileage rate raised
Council raised the mileage reimbursement 4 cents per mile from the rate at the start of the year of 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile.
The Internal Revenue Service announced on June 9 that it was raising the optional mileage rate for the final six months of 2022 in recognition of recent gas price increases.
“My expectation, based on usage, is that this [increase] would cost less than $500,” County Administrator Chase Burnham said.
The rate remains at 35 cents per mile for drivers who choose to use a personal vehicle when a county vehicle is available.
Burnham said most county employees use county vehicles.
Housing concerns
During the Commissioner Committee reports, Commissioner Ben Montkza said the amount of rental housing stock around the county is dropping as owners instead turn their properties into bed and breakfast rentals or “daily rentals.”
“This might be something that becomes quite an issue,” he said. “A lot of workers need to rent in residential communities in order to work here. But the trend, especially in the more vacation-focused parts of our region, has been to create more bed and breakfasts.
“That might affect the rental property stock around the county.”
Commissioner Chris DuBose agreed, adding: “I can see some problems in the future, because I know some municipalities across the country are restricting the number of daily rentals [in their jurisdiction]. You have families who can’t come in [to live in the county] because daily rentals take the place of long-term rentals.”
