The Chisago County Board of Commissioners capped its ARPA-Broadband program at $2 million, which allowed it to reallocate the money to other county needs, as part of the business completed at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The county’s Budget & Finance Committee met on Feb. 8 and proposed to cap payments at $200,000 for each project, as well as limiting the maximum payment at $2 million. The balance in the fund as of Jan. 31 was $2,900,050 with a proposal to spend a little under a million dollars on other projects to leave the fund with $1,945,050.
One of the projects recommended by the committee was a recruitment program for the Sheriff’s Department that would cost $55,000 to pay for hiring bonuses and referrals. A total of $900,000 was earmarked for the Highway Department’s shop in Harris.
Commissioner Ben Montzka asked if the program was in writing.
“There’s no discussion as to how these grants would be approved, or when they need to be spent,” he said. “I’m just arguing that we should wait, then approve it when we have the scenarios laid out. Perhaps I’m being too cautious.”
County Administrator Chase Burnham validated Montzka’s concerns but indicated that with the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in 2021, there are some boundaries. For example, the money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Commissioner Dan Dahlberg said his concern was that the Harris City Council wants to start putting in fiber for a broadband network as soon as possible.
“The company is ready to go, and I don’t want to slow that down,” he said. “If we need to amend this at a later date, I’m good with doing that.”
Montzka asked that County Attorney Janet Reiter approve the program on a legal sense before moving it forward.
“Generally speaking, this would comply with how we, as a county, can use the ARPA funds,” Reiter said. “I think the program is the most fair way, so that those interested in accessing these funds can do so. … Legally speaking, if you gave us sufficient direction, we can put the program in place in writing after the fact.”
The commissioners amended their motion to start the program subject to approval by the county attorney’s office, and it was unanimously approved.
Support for ECE application
East Central Energy made a presentation to the board asking for a letter of support for the company’s application for a MN Border to Border grant. In particular the company was looking for a grant to service Lent Township and the city of North Branch.
The commissioners were asked to commit $2,000 for the grant based on a percentage of land mass being serviced.
“We will apply for the grant on March 2, and if it’s approved, we’ll move that $2,000 towards that,” said Ty Houglum of ECE. “If the grant is approved by the state of Minnesota, then we would work with the county on that $2,000. If the program is not approved, we would not ask for that money and this would be a non-issue.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the letter of support.
Federal road money coming
County engineer Joe Triplett, as part of an update on road work around the county, said Public Works applied for several Highway Safety Improvement grants last summer, and those applications were successful.
“We were able to get $1 million each for a roundabout at Stacy Trail (County State Aid Highway 19) and Lofton Avenue (CSAH 34) just north of Chisago City, and the other at Lincoln (CSAH 14) and Hemingway Trail in North Branch,” Triplett said.
Triplett said he met with North Branch officials to coordinate the project with the city, probably taking place in 2026 or 2027.
Triplett said he also is developing a five-year Transportation Improvement Plan for the county.
“We’ve kicked that off, and we hope to have a couple of working documents on that very soon,” he said.
