The Chisago County Board of Commissioners capped its ARPA-Broadband program at $2 million, which allowed it to reallocate the money to other county needs, as part of the business completed at its Feb. 15 meeting.

The county’s Budget & Finance Committee met on Feb. 8 and proposed to cap payments at $200,000 for each project, as well as limiting the maximum payment at $2 million. The balance in the fund as of Jan. 31 was $2,900,050 with a proposal to spend a little under a million dollars on other projects to leave the fund with $1,945,050.

