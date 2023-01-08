The meeting of the Chisago County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 28, eventually went to the dogs. Literally.
The commissioners spent a fair amount of time focused on a request by Timothy and Katherine Albrecht for an interim use permit to house a total of nine dogs – six companion dogs and three livestock guardian dogs – on a 10-plus acre residential property in Sunrise Township.
The county’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the IUP with 15 conditions, but the commissioners also received several emailed complaints about the proposal.
“I support it because it’s what the Planning Commission recommended, and the Sunrise Board voted 4-1 to accept this,” said Commissioner Dan Dahlberg, who motioned to approve the permit. “I do have some concerns about it – it’s a lot of dogs – but the Planning Commission recommendations were pretty in-depth, so I think it’s appropriate.”
Other board members already had no patience with the proposal.
“I have received multiple letters from neighbors,” Commissioner Marlys Dunne said. “I sympathize with the neighbors. We had a neighbor on a 10-acre farm who had six dogs … and it drove my family nuts.
“These conditions seem reasonable, but they seem hard to enforce, and that’s the concern I have.”
Commissioner Chris DuBose agreed, adding: “I know the Planning Commission discussed this in detail and at length, and I applaud them for trying to come up with a solution. But I just don’t think this is manageable.”
Kurt Schneider, Chisago County’s director of Environmental Services and Zoning, noted that if the permit was denied, state statute directs that written reasons for denial would need to be provided to the applicants. He also said the deadline to take action on the proposal was Dec. 26 – two days prior to the meeting, which was rescheduled from Dec. 21 because of poor weather – so it was extended 60 more days.
“If the feelings of the County Board is that denial is appropriate, I would encourage more discussion about the findings for denial,” Schneider said. “It might be appropriate to direct staff and legal counsel to generate, in written form, those findings and bring them to a coming meeting.”
The commissioners voted 3-2 to deny the permit, with DuBose, Dunne and Montzka opposed.
County Administrator Chase Burnham and County Attorney Janet Reiter counseled the commissioners to extend the action deadline for up to 30 days so that the issue could be addressed further at the commissioner’s meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Kind words for DuBose
The commissioners noted that DuBose was attending his final meeting as a commissioner.
DuBose previously represented District 1, but redistricting after the 2020 census moved him to District 2. Last November he lost his reelection bid to another current commissioner, Rick Greene.
“It has been an honor to serve with Commissioner DuBose,” Commissioner Ben Montzka said. “You have served with kindness and professionalism. You have worked very hard at this job, and we will miss you.”
