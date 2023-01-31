The Chisago County Commissioners resolved the kennel issue that had recently dogged them at their Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting.
In December the commissioners had tabled a request by Timothy and Katherine Albrecht for an interim use permit to house a total of nine dogs on a 10-plus-acre residential property in Sunrise Township.
At this meeting, Commissioner Marlys Dunne made a motion to approve the permit after voicing concerns at the previous meeting.
“I made a site visit, met with the family, and looked at the size of the property and the location of the kennels – and that changed my position,” she said.
Dunne did make several adjustments to the proposal brought to the commissioners by the Planning Commission. One was for enforcement of barking; the Planning Commission proposed that the dogs should not be allowed to bark for more than 20 continuous minutes with more than 30 seconds between each bark, while Dunne proposed to not allow barking for more than 15 minutes.
She also asked that a stipulation prohibiting cats on the property be removed.
Newly seated Commissioner Jim Swenson, who was not involved in the December meeting, voiced concerns over the permit.
“This is opening a can of worms,” he said. “The county approves only three dogs any place in the county. Once we allow this, people are going to come back to the cities and say, ‘Somebody else has seven or eight dogs, why can’t I?’
“Also, how can you control that the dogs are going to be quiet? There’s just too many variables in this for me to support this.”
Commissioner Rick Greene noted that the ordinances for cities and the county are different.
“We have approved kennels for more than three dogs in rural areas in Chisago County – this isn’t new,” he said.
The commissioners eventually approved the permit 4-1, with Swenson casting the lone nay vote.
Road repair concerns
County Engineer Joe Triplett updated the board on the status of several road repair projects, including the Trunk Highway 8 project. Highway 8 is the main connection between Forest Lake and Chisago City.
“I am collecting letters of support from various entities for our [Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity] Grant application,” he said. “I have on the agenda a letter of support from the board and a resolution from the agency that is applying [for the grant].”
Both were approved unanimously.
Triplett has sent preliminary layouts to the cities of Wyoming and Chisago City for their approval, and he said he will update both councils in the near future.
Triplett also sounded an alarm regarding rising bid costs.
“Counties who have bid projects have seen a 20% to 40% jump in prices,” he said. “We’re going to look at our specs and be as flexible as we can, so the board knows we are concerned.
“Until we start bidding projects in March, we will deal with that.”
