Friday, May 12, is National Child Care Provider Day.
This annual celebration held on the Friday before Mother’s Day celebrates child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children.
While this day gives everyone a chance to honor those who provide this valuable service, it also spotlights the growing issues surrounding child care in this area, state and country.
Last month the White House issued an executive order that included more than 50 directives to Cabinet-level agencies to improve the nation’s child care and long-term care system.
That report stated: “In 2019, more than three in four United States households that searched for care reported difficulty finding adequate care for their young children, and roughly the same share of center-based child care providers turned families away because they lacked enough child care slots.”
Those numbers hold true in both Chisago and Isanti counties. According to a study produced by First Children’s Finance last November, in Isanti County 67% of children under the age of 5 have all of their parents working, which means 1,601 children need day care support — in a county that currently has only 670 spots.
An April 2022 study by First Children’s Finance of Chisago County showed that 77% of children under the age of 5 in that county have all of their parents working (2,392), but the county’s child care capacity is 1,109.
First Children’s Finance said the cost of preschool child care in both counties is roughly $858 per month for one child, a number that is larger than the gross weekly pay of a worker earning $17 per hour at a 40-hour-per-week job ($680).
“I was totally blown away, the more I learn what’s going on,” said Lowell Becker, a retired doctor who chairs the Memorial Hospital Foundation. He is a member of the “Core Team” of Isanti County’s Child Care Strategic Plan, which meets to address the issues surrounding child care, including high costs and limited openings.
“Every time we meet, it feels like I’m taking a class in school because I learn something new,” Becker said. “Sometimes it’s exciting and positive information. But sometimes it’s negative.”
Many of the child care numbers were bad even before COVID-19 disrupted jobs, schools and child care.
“When speaking to our licensors and community members, the most common word to describe the situation here in Chisago County is ‘dire,’” said Robert Benson, the county’s director of Health and Human Services. “We are dealing with a significant decline in the number of licensed family day care homes.
“Currently we have 58 licensed family child care homes, with two scheduled to close in the next month; a number of years ago we had three times that many licensed homes.”
And Becker cautioned that numbers such as those are skewed when even a single child care worker is unable to show up for work on a particular day.
“Let’s say a child care provider is sick,” he explained. “That provider has to call all of the people who are going to that facility and tell them they will have to find someone else to take care of their kids.
“Those people have to call their employer and say they can’t come in to work because they don’t have child care. Then the business suffers, too.”
Benson noted that the problem is especially dire in rural areas.
“I hear stories of families that are driving around to two or three or more different child cares to drop off their children because there is not space at one child care for all of their children,” he said. “In one instance, this involved [driving to] child care services in three different counties here in our area.”
Both counties have partnered with the Initiative Foundation, a community development financial institution with an office in St. Cloud, and First Children’s Finance, a national non-profit based in Minneapolis focused on helping child care businesses, to study this problem.
Both groups have developed three goals to help alleviate the issue:
• Helping current child care providers survive and grow.
• Exploring options to increase the number of providers in both a “home” setting and a “center” setting.
• Exploring the creation of the “pod” model. A pod allows multiple home licensees to combine and work in one location, which Becker said has both pluses and minuses.
“There are so many restrictions on that model, there’s only one pod in the entire state of Minnesota,” he said. “Here’s the reason: Let’s say you are a licensed provider, and I’m a licensed provider. In this scenario, if one of your kids needs to go to the bathroom, you have to take all of your kids to the bathroom.
“And if your kids are on the playground, I can’t take my kids to the playground. When your kids eat lunch, my kids can’t each lunch. You have to work as if you’re an entirely different organization.”
Currently there are 26 licensed providers working out of homes in Isanti County, and 58 in Chisago County. A home provider is licensed to take up to a limit of 10 children into a home.
There are six licensed child care centers in Isanti County and seven in Chisago County, which also has two certified child care centers. A child care center may accept up to 80 children into a larger setting, but also faces greater licensure requirements.
Another potential issue child care centers around the state may face is the result of ongoing work undertaken by the state Legislature to streamline the Department of Health. The unintended consequence may be more stringent guidelines for family day care.
“The state wants to standardize the guidelines — and they want to make the standards to be like the child care centers,” Becker said. “There’s no way a family child care can reach those guidelines.”
While both groups continue to work toward solutions, everyone agrees that there is no quick fix.
“I think the road map is becoming clearer,” Becker said. “The current goal is to shore up our present providers and start developing a pool of new providers.
“It’s going to be a slow process. … I think the best bet is to try and get businesses involved; some have health care available, but it’s not a common thing to do.”
If someone is interested in learning more about becoming licensed in a home family child care program, contact Jennifer Darling, Isanti County Health and Human Services, at 763-689-8148, or Robert Benson, Chisago County Health and Human Services, at 651-213-5600.
If someone is interested in learning more about opening a child care center, contact Tara Hallberg, Child Care Aware of Minnesota, at 320-318-1855.
To find out more about the Isanti County Childcare Steering Committee and its work, contact Penny Messer at 763-689-1711, Chris Miller at 763-689-2398, or Lowell Becker at 763-689-4296. The next meeting for this group is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Isanti County Family Services building.
To find out more about Chisago County’s “Close the Gap Committee,” the group studying the child care crisis in the county, contact Madelyn Jensen at 651-302-5456.
Chisago County will conduct a community education family child care business information night on Thursday, June 15, at the North Branch Education Center.
