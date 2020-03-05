Is one-third of 1% of the Chisago County property tax levy a price worth paying for local control of the county probation system?
That’s one question facing the Chisago County Board of Commissioners as it awaits a decision on Wednesday, April 15, to consider switching its probation delivery system. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the board heard a recommendation from Chisago County Probation Director Amy Chavez to move from the current County Probation Officer model to the Community Corrections Act model as allowed under state law.
Under the current model, the department handles all supervision for pre-trial felony offenders and all adult misdemeanor and gross misdemeanors, and all juvenile offenders. Once a person is convicted of a felony, probation falls to an agent of the Department of Corrections working in Chisago County. Under the new model, Chavez would oversee a program with more local control and funding stability.
For now that recommendation is on hold as the board voted 5-0 after a lengthy discussion to delay any decision until April 15, at which time it anticipates having more information on ramifications of the change.
The impact on the 2021 budget is one matter for consideration and stressed by District 2 Commissioner Rick Greene, who serves on the budget and finance committee. He felt the delay was warranted as it will buy time to further evaluate the overall county budget next year and how the change in the probation delivery service may impact the budget.
The April 15 date will be ample time for the board to act before the June 30 deadline needed for a change from the CPO model to the CCA model. Chavez said June 30 fits the state requirements for its two-year budget cycle that starts on July 1.
There were concerns other than budget during discussion last week.
One involved potential changes to the county’s Sentence to Service program. Sheriff Brandon Thyen may have answered those concerns, however, by pointing out that the program was under contract through June 2021 and that the funding model of 75% county and 25% state would not change.
District 3 Commissioner George McMahon, who raised the Sentence to Service issue, pushed county staff to research potential liability risks the county may face by a change in probation models. McMahon also supported a concern from District 1 Commissioner Chris DuBose who sought information regarding probation models used by other Minnesota counties that are similar in size to Chisago County.
District 4 Commissioner and Board Chair Ben Montzka emphasized budget considerations and calculated that the new model could have an impact on the county tax levy. The proposed model could cost an estimated $93,683 more than the CPO model, but Montzka agreed that the cost may be workable in light of full county control and continuity of program service.
In his view, Montzka said the proposal was on the “cusp of financial affordability.” He had praise for Chavez’s direction of the probation department and her efforts to keep the program under budget. He said it was possible the department would collect probation fees in excess of what the CPO model was now achieving but cautioned any optimism by saying the county’s ability to collect three times the fees now in place by the Department of Corrections might be difficult.
“It’s really a very difficult decision,” Montzka said in light of the possible impact on the 2021 tax levy.
The budget matched to public safety was a factor on District 5 Commissioner Mike Robinson’s mind.
“If we can improve public safety, it’s worth it,” Robinson said.
While Chavez said current CPO staff members would not lose employment, concern from the board for fair treatment in the transition was stressed. Employees moving to the new model would not lose compensation but would need to roll into the county’s benefit system while reaching agreements with the state for outstanding benefits such as unused vacation time, she said.
Board members were told that if a model change is made, the county would be required to remain in the program for two years but would be able to return to the CPO model at a later date. Being able to go back to the existing program was a point of concern for Robinson.
Budget considerations
Chisago County Probation currently has 14 staff members and carries out duties with an expenditure budget of $1.12 million. Chavez said the county collects $386,209 in state reimbursement and offender fees to lower the total cost to Chisago County to $738,728.
Under the new program, Chavez would direct a program with 22 staff members and total expenditures of $1.87 million. Program costs would drop to $1.05 million, she said, when state reimbursements and fees are added. Fees alone could account for $353,000 under the new model, she said.
The budget for CCA includes $110,000 for a supervisor position to work in concert with Chavez. She recommended the position in light of the expanded work load for her job, but said the board had the option of not funding this as a cost-saving step.
Along with local control, Chavez said the CCA model would provide funding stability based on monthly reimbursement from the state. Delivery of service would be enhanced for all offenders in the county under supervision from one department. A citizen advisory board required under CCA rules would ensure input and oversight on policy and practices, she said.
The model recommended by Chavez found backing from District Court Judges Robert Rancourt, Suzanne Bollman and Bridgid Dowdal, police chiefs in North Branch, Wyoming and Lakes Area, plus Sheriff Thyen. Robert Benson, director of Chisago County Health & Human Services, also endorsed the CCA model.
As part of its effort to collect more information, board members urged county staff to reach out to citizens for input. Six county residents spoke during the open forum session and each appealed to the board for a delay in the model switch in order for their concerns to be explored.
2019 Probation Report
Chavez was also before the board on Feb. 19 with the annual department report of probation activities for 2019.
The annual report indicated Chisago County Probation supervised 1,978 adult offenders and 2,251 cases in 2019. Based on criminal background checks, Chavez said 89% of adults supervised completed probation without a new conviction.
On the juvenile case side, the office supervised 180 juvenile offenders and 238 cases. A total of 85% of juveniles completed probation without a new conviction, the director said.
Chavez pointed out that the department’s 2019 expenditures of $1.12 million represented 1.5% of total county expenditures for the year.
