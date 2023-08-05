The first-place team in the Co-Ed Division was from First Bank & Trust. From left to right are Ryan Lundeen, Brett Olivo, Allen Goldsmith and Jennifer Hjeltman.
The first-place team in the Men’s Division was from The Bank of Elk River. From left to right are Ryan A. Nelson and Greg Gebhard. Not pictured are Blaise Cichoski and Garrett Carlson.
The first-place team in the Women’s Division was from DW Companies. From left to right are Jean Laase, Janet Buckholtz, Dee Waataja, and Becky Majzner.
The winners in the Closest to the Pin contest were, from left to right, Greg Gebhard and Janet Buchholz.
The winners in the Longest Drive contest were, from left to right, Bailey Erickson and Ryan Lundeen.
The winners in the Longest Putt contest were, from left to right, Pam Sikkink and Brett Olivo.
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce held its Chamber Cup Annual Golf Outing at Purple Hawk Country Club on Monday, July 24.
A total of 18 teams took part in the event, with teams winners in the men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions.
