Caribou Coffee is moving forward with building a new coffee shop with drive-thru in Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting April 6, Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained staff is recommending the council approve a site plan and conditional use permit to allow Caribou Coffee to build a freestanding building with a drive-thru on a 1.03-acre vacant lot at the corner of Main Street East and Highway 65, located at 260 Fifth Ave. NE.
The Caribou Coffee building is proposed for the south side of the parcel while allowing for future development on the remaining 0.46 acres on the north side of the parcel.
Sellman said a presentation was made at the Isanti Planning Commission meeting on March 16 and the commission unanimously recommended approval of the site plan and conditional use permit, which was also unanimously approved by the council.
The Caribou building is intended to service drive-thru orders, walk-up orders and order-ahead requests to be delivered either curbside or via the pick-up window.
The building is proposed to be 605 square feet and will be a smaller-scale building without indoor seating. The interior of the building will accommodate the service equipment, a bathroom and office area. An outdoor patio of 400 square feet is proposed for seasonal use.
BMX special event permit
The Rum River BMX Association submitted a special event permit application to host a three-day pedal bike racing event for the Race for Life and the Gold Cup Qualifier, which is a regional qualifier for the DK Gold Cup series.
The events will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24; and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Isanti Indoor Arena, with some participant tents being set up along the south and east sides of the building. The events are open to the public.
The approximate attendance is around 800 spectators per day, with social distancing guidelines being followed.
Rum River BMX representative Josh Robinson explained the annual Race for Life event will be held on April 24 where the race fees will go to charity.
“The Race for Life is a charity event. All the proceeds to the race go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For that day you do not have to have a membership, so anybody that wants to try this sport, it’s a great time to come out and try the event,” Robinson said. “USA BMX is one of the largest contributors to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through all the tracks around the country doing this event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.