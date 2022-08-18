A number of candidates filed to fill city and school board offices around Isanti and Chisago counties during the second filing period of 2022, which closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The largest list of candidates who filed were the nine candidates looking to fill four spots on the Cambridge-Isanti school board.
The nine candidates who filed are Kevin Gross, Tom Heinen, Timothy J. Hitchings, Nick Izzo, Nicole Johnson, DeEtta Moos, Mark Solberg, Wade Thunstrom and Alexis Treichel.
Hitchings and Johnson are incumbents.
There are six candidates to fill three spots on the Braham School Board: Darrin R. Davis, Connie Gelle, Dakota M. Hill, Angela M. Lee, Allison R. Londgren and John W. Swanson.
And four candidates filed to fill three spots on the North Branch School Board, namely incumbents Sarah Grovender, Jesse LaValla and Adam Trampe along with Shane O’Connor. Shelly Johnson will be unopposed in a special election for a spot on the board.
In Isanti County, there will be mayoral races in both Braham and Cambridge. In Braham, incumbent Patricia “Tish” Carlson will run against Nate George, while in Cambridge incumbent Jim Godfrey is unopposed.
Five candidates will run for Braham City Council, with the top two earning seats. The five candidates are Peter DuVernay, Vicky Ethen, Robert “Bob” Knowles, Nicole “Marie” Peltz and Michael Wachs, while Jeremy Kunshier is running unopposed in a special election for a council member.
Ethen and Knowles are incumbents, while Kunshier was appointed in December of last year to fill the seat that was vacated when Ryan Davis resigned after moving out of the city limits.
City Council candidates for Cambridge and Isanti filed for those races in May, as did Godfrey for Cambridge mayor.
There are three open seats for Town Supervisor in Athens Township. Todd Christensen and Jack T. Cole will vie for Seat B, while Seat C will see Christopher C. Olson pitted against Steve Strandlund Sr. Seat E will see a race between Rebecca Mauriala-Kuehn and Amy Peterson.
Diana Carpenter is running unopposed for Town Clerk in Athens Township.
In Dalbo Township, Clint Krueger is unopposed for Town Supervisor Seat A, while Deborah Marlton has no opposition for Town Clerk.
In Oxford Township, no candidates filed for open Town Supervisor seats A and C nor for Town Treasurer.
In Springvale Township, all four candidates are running unopposed. Jacob Gillard will be on the ballot for Town Supervisor Seat B, Steve Lindgren is running for Seat C, Nancy Maas is part of a special election for Town Clerk, while Kurt Koester is running for Town Treasurer.
In Stanchfield Township, John Shockman is running unopposed for Town Supervisor Seat B, while Valerie Marty Anderson is unopposed for Town Clerk.
In Chisago County, there are four candidates for the North Branch mayor’s position being vacated by Jim Swenson. The four candidates are Lorraine Moeller, Kelly Jayne Neider, Kevin Troy Schieber and Mark Schloer.
There also are three candidates for two seats on the North Branch Council in Evelyn Nadia Broome, Travis Miles and Peter Schaps, while Robert P. Canada is the lone candidate in a special election for a seat on council.
Harris mayor Randy Carlson is running unopposed, but there are four candidates for two Council member positions. The four candidates are Shari Denny, Tina Kolodziej, Garret Pearson and Allen Siedow.
In Lent Township, there are two candidates for Town Supervisor Seat C in Jeffery Barrett and Jess Eischens. Brian Seekon is unopposed in his candidacy for Seat A, as is Troy Nelson for Seat D.
In Nessel Township, two of the three Town Supervisor seats have only one candidate. Branden Mell is running for Seat A, while Stan Iskierka is on the ballot for Seat C; no candidate filed for Seat B.
Alan Johnson is the lone candidate to file for the open Rush City mayor’s job, while incumbents Dan Meyer and Frank Storm are the only candidates for two open positions on Rush City City Council.
The Stacy mayor race will be between Matthew Laqua and Mark Utecht, the incumbent, but no city residents filed to fill one of two open spots on Stacy City Council.
And in Wyoming, incumbents Claire Luger and Dennis Schilling are the only two candidates to file for two open spots on City Council.
Click here for a review of the election results from primary voting held Tuesday, Aug. 9.
