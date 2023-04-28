Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Nate Campion of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. with the 2022 Century 21 President’s Club Producer Award.
This prestigious award is presented to affiliates who achieve both Centurion-level production and the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same year. Centurion level status is awarded to C21 sales affiliates who have the required amount of closed transactions within a calendar year.
Nate will receive a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.
The Quality Service Pinnacle Award is presented annually to affiliates who receive a significant return rate on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent, for two consecutive years. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a property.
“Nate places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc.
Campion has 7 years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the Century 21 System since 2016.
“It is with the utmost enthusiasm that I am receiving this prestigious award and recognition,” Campion said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for all of my amazing family, friends and clients who have trusted me to help them with their home selling and buying needs. I genuinely appreciate all of the referrals
I have received and I am always looking for ways to pay that gratitude forward.
“I will continue to pride myself on providing the highest level of professional service to my clients through constant communication and always looking out for their best interests.”
