Citing the Shalom Thrift Store’s $422,000 in contributions to local organizations in 2019, and COVID-19 protocols, the Cambridge City Council waived $1,155 in building permit fees for the Shalom’s upcoming project.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Feb. 1, Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel explained Dick Halbmaier, with the Shalom Thrift Shop, is asking the council to waive the building permit fees for a project that Shalom is undertaking. The project is to build a cover for an existing ramp on the side of their building to keep their volunteers out of the snow, ice and rain when they are processing donations and then hauling them into the store.
The total project cost is around $50,000 and the building permit fees that are asking to be waived total $1,155.
In the council’s approval to waive the building permit fees, it noted it was due to COVID-19 implications of needing to have an area where staff can gather outside, in the elements, to take in product where it would sit for the required amount of time before being brought into the store as an infection control procedure, and to recognize the financial impact of their donations to the community.
In his letter to the city, Halbmaier noted the Shalom is staffed by all volunteers.
“The average age of our volunteers is 73 years and we need to protect them from the extreme conditions,” Halbmaier wrote. “Shalom has been in business for 35 years and just in 2019 we contributed $422,000 to the community. Over 25 different organizations receive funds from Shalom. Almost all the funds stay in Isanti County. Before COVID-19 we had over 200 active volunteers from the area and no wages have ever been paid. Our mission is to support food, clothing and shelter needs. Our only possible exception is the money we give is to the Harbor Room at the hospital and the Pregnancy Resource Center.”
Halbmaier noted besides providing support to 11 churches who give volunteer support to the Shalom Thrift Store, the Shalom also provided financial support to 15 other organizations in 2019 including New Hope Community Church, the local Salvation Army, Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution, New Pathways, Young Life, SAC’s Enrichment Center, the Isanti Lion’s Christmas Project and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The financial donations in 2019 totaled $422,200.
Halbmaier noted building the cover is also due to COVID-19 restrictions, noting the donations need to sit outside for a few days before they can be safely brought into the store.
Halbmaier said if the city is nervous about waiving the building permit fees because of setting a precedent, it needs to look at the all the donations the Shalom gives to community organizations.
“We believe the services rendered to this community by Shalom should merit this consideration,” Halbmaier wrote. “If setting a precedent is of concern, then I ask the city to review the above contributions to the community and compare those to any other organization or business in the community. I think the city will find the Shalom Shop to be worth the investment.”
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said the council typically doesn’t waive building permit fees, but did waive the building permit fee for Habitat for Humanity when they were building a new home in the city for a local family in need in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.