He watched a number of people who came to dedication ceremony of the Veterans Memorial Park in Cambridge on Saturday, Oct. 8. They came for the chance to walk around the eight granite-engraved walls that feature the names and personal information for a number of local veterans.
“I’ve been pretty choked up today,” Swanson admitted. “It has been tremendous, and that means so much to me. The people who have worked with me have done a tremendous job, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Peggy Walsh, of Cambridge, was not at a loss for words. In fact, when she came to view Wall 6, which has her name on it along with that of her husband, Brian, and her son-in-law, Michael Livingston, of East Bethel, she wrote a poem to commemorate the event.
“It is good to honor those who have served in any capacity,” Peggy Walsh said. “This poem was my way to express my feelings about veterans and what they did for our country.”
Walsh said having the memorial means a lot to her.
“My emotions are all over the place,” she said. “I think that’s clear from the poem. I wrote about those who came and did their job, those that died, and those that had problems in the military.”
The park, which is located at 207 Birch St. S. in Cambridge, held a dedication for its first three walls on Oct. 9, 2020. Since that time the five remaining walls were completed, a 6-foot wrought iron fence was constructed, and benches were added.
Saturday’s event allowed the public to see those final five walls as well as pay their respects to the veterans whose names adorn them. The private park, funded through donations of time and materials from a variety of benefactors, will rely on donations from the public to continue.
That is in the future, though. Saturday was filled with young and old alike pointing at familiar names on the walls that were the culmination of the dreams of Swanson, a Cambridge native who is a veteran.
“Watching everyone here really strikes a chord with me,” he said. “This dream has come true, and it just warms my heart.”
