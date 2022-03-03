The digital sign policy for the city of Cambridge has been updated to include consideration for nonprofit tenants of the city and paid events.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, Community Development Director Marcia Westover explained that during the Jan. 18 council meeting, the council discussed the current digital sign policy and asked staff to come back with a recommendation for the guidelines while taking into consideration a nonprofit tenant of the city and paid events.
Westover said staff has come up with an amended policy and a grading rubric method for determining the number of “points” a requester receives in order to determine priority level of the sign.
She said staff did a trial run of several (real) scenarios with the rubric. She said the city had a list of several current and past requests and tied the point system to those requests. Each one had a different point range and therefore their priority was determined.
“We took several scenarios that we’ve had in the past months, even the past years and we did it several times and we used the rubric and each time all the different tenants, or the different fundraisers, or the nonprofits in town came up with different numbers, so we felt that it was fair,” Westover said.
The city has digital signs at the Cambridge Public Library, by Anoka-Ramsey Community College on the west side of the city and by Fleet Farm on the east side of the city.
The policy states that priority order is determined by the points scored on the message priority rubric with higher points indicating higher priority. The priority rubric gives points according to who the message is from; the type of message; and the target audience.
As far as message content, acceptable messages include:
• Official notices, announcements, reminders, and events by the city, county and state.
• Announcements for events by nonprofit service organizations that are free of charge and open to the general public.
• Fundraisers may be acceptable, pending review, if the funds raised are for the benefit of residents of Cambridge or Isanti County or the community at large and not in categories that disqualify.
• Paid and/or ticketed events.
Disallowed messages include:
• Personal messages such as anniversaries, birthdays, congratulations and similar messages of a personal nature.
• Events or meetings restricted by purpose or membership to a limited segment of the community.
• Regularly scheduled religious services.
• Political advocacy messages.
• Commercial and classified advertising.
The policy states, “While we endeavor to publish all acceptable messages, a request to display a message does not guarantee that the message will run; the city is limited to a rotation of five messages per board. When there are more than five messages requested for a given time frame, some messages may be rotated in and/or out of the message pool based on priority order and event date.”
The policy notes that Fleet Farm employees create and post messages on the Fleet Farm sign as time and space allows.
Those who wish to submit a message request for one of the city’s digital signs needs to fill out an application and return it to the city of Cambridge.
