A new luxury apartment building, as well as a high-end ski boat manufacturer, are coming soon to Cambridge.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting March 21, Community Development Director Marcia Westover explained that Sirish Samaba and Erik Miller with Star Cambridge Apartments are requesting a height variance in conjunction with constructing a 159-unit luxury multi-family apartment building on 7.28 acres at 2000 Ninth Ave. SE, in the Parkwood on the Lakes development, located in the area behind Walmart.
Westover explained the property is zoned R-3, multiple family residential, and the use as a multi-family apartment building is permitted. The maximum building height allowed in the R-3 district is 45 feet, according to city code.
As part of the developers’ plan to draw a young generation, active adults, and seniors to the apartment building, Westover said, the developers are proposing underground parking. A building height variance is being requested because of the parking enhancement. In order to ensure the garage elevation is above the ground water level, the developers would like to elevate the building to exceed 45 feet in some areas. The average grade around the building will cause the height to be 48 feet at the highest.
Following discussion, the council approved the variance request, as well as the preliminary and final plats for Star Cambridge Apartments.
Westover said a total of 119 stalls will be underground garage parking and 40 stalls will be above-ground garages. Additional open parking will be provided on site. Westover said city staff finds the underground parking more desirable aesthetically than above-ground garages and it allows more green space on the property.
The apartment complex will be a four-story building and will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The amenities proposed include a party room, fitness center and media room. An outdoor patio, children’s play area, dog park and dog spa are also being proposed.
Westover noted that no tax increment financing is being requested for the project, meaning the project will immediately be taxable.
“Together we’ve owned this property for the past 13, 14 years, and certainly paying all the taxes all that time,” Samaba said. “It’s remarkable to see the transformation over the last 14 years, how the city of Cambridge is so alive and growing during that time, and congratulations to the leadership and as well as the staff for being ranked No. 2 on Star Tribune fastest growing community.”
Samba said more housing is needed in the city of Cambridge.
“We’ve been holding this property for 14 some years,” Samaba said. “Over the past two years I believe, we’ve been assessed as a multi-family parcel and we’ve recently done a market analysis that there’s a half-percent vacancy rate in the city of Cambridge.”
Samba said the timing feels right to pursue the project.
“I believe the timing is right for us to go ahead, even though the prices are high,” Samaba said. “We have committed to making this investment just like we have over the past 13, 14 years paying our taxes. We are asking for no tax concessions from the city and we are coming with a fantastic plan that you’ll be very happy and proud of.”
Deputy Fire Chief Will Pennings said he didn’t have any concerns with the height of the building.
“One of the really good safety features of this building is that it’s going to be fully sprinkled,” Penning said. “Our ladder truck does reach the building; however, the chances that we even have to use the ladder for some kind of aerial rescue through a window are next to nothing with the building safety features built into the building. ... It’s some of the safest housing we can have in the city of Cambridge.”
New boat manufacturer purchases building
City Administrator Evan Vogel announced Varatti Boats, a subsidiary of Floe International, has purchased the entire building at 500 Cleveland St. S. The building previously housed Cambridge Metals and Plastics.
“This is a company that in the next three to four months will be bringing 30 to 35 jobs to the city, and over the next calendar year it will be 45 to 50,” Vogel said. “They make high-end fiberglass speed boats, wake boarding boats, things of that nature.”
Vogel said the company is in the process of rehabilitating and remodeling the building, bringing in parts, molds and gear, so they can hopefully launch in full starting around June.
“They have also bought the entire lot adjacent to the 120,000-square-foot building they currently own, with a 10-year plan to build another building and add another significant amount of jobs and operations,” Vogel said. “These are high-end ski boats; they tend to be $100,000 to $150,000 ski boats. So kind of an exciting addition to the city and they are very excited to be here.”
Cambridge to allow ducks
Westover explained a presentation and request to keep ducks in the city limits was given by a Cambridge resident at the December 2021 Planning Commission meeting. At the meeting, the commission directed staff to obtain information from other cities and prepare a draft ordinance for review.
At the Planning Commission meeting Feb. 1, commissioners reviewed the draft ordinance and information presented by staff. Ultimately, the commissioners recommended bringing the ordinance forward for further recommendations and approvals.
Westover checked with the neighboring cities of Isanti, North Branch and Princeton to see if they allow ducks in city limits. Westover learned Isanti and North Branch do allow ducks, while Princeton does not.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to amend the ordinance regulating farm animals to allow for the keeping of ducks, including drakes, on a residential property through an interim use permit process.
The amended ordinance basically follows the same rules for those in city limits who have chickens.
Some rules are: no duck fighting; leg banding of all ducks with serial numbers is required to identify the owner; ducks shall not be kept in a residential house or in an attached or detached garage; a separate coop is required to house the ducks; on properties that are less than 5 acres in size, outdoor pens are required and must be attached to the coop to fully enclose and contain ducks within the pen area; keeping free-range ducks on properties less than 5 acres is prohibited; free-range ducks are allowed on properties 5 acres or greater as long as the animals are supervised and fenced.
The maximum total number of chickens and/or ducks allowed on properties are as follows:
• Less than 3 acres – six chickens and/or ducks total.
• More than 3 acres – 12 chickens and/or ducks total.
