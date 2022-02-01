The criteria for allowing community organizations to advertise events on Cambridge’s electronic billboards is being reexamined.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Jan. 18, during council concerns, Council Member Bob Shogren said he wanted to discuss the usage of the city’s digital signs and the public access guidelines to utilizing those signs. He said right now to advertise an event on the signs, it must be a free event and open to the general public; however, fundraisers are allowed.
Shogren, whose wife is heavily involved with Play Inc. Arts, explained the community theater group is putting on the musical “Music Man” and it’s expensive for the organization to put on a show of this caliber. Since Play Inc. Arts is a nonprofit organization, Shogren said the nominal ticket prices go toward covering the costs of putting on the musical. He said he would like to see Play Inc. Arts be able to advertise on the city’s digital billboards as soon as possible since “Music Man” opens on Feb. 12.
“I would like to try to get an exception for them because of circumstances involved in this production, so they can advertise for free on the city’s community billboard and electronic signs in the city,” Shogren said.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion allow Play Inc. Arts to advertise its upcoming production of “Music Man” on the city’s electronic billboards. The motion also directed city staff to research and do its due diligence regarding a policy change on who the city will allow to advertise on the city’s digital billboards.
City Administrator Evan Vogel said the city has been asked by Play Inc. Arts about putting up their own signage and Vogel said the city is looking into that request. Vogel mentioned Play Inc. Arts is a tenant of the city, since it leases space at the Cambridge Public Library building.
“I do not believe they have anything in their lease for the record that explicitly says they have use of the library sign,” Vogel said. “I think that would have to be probably cooperative between the city, the library and Play Inc.”
Vogel said the city advertises events on the city’s digital billboard by Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus and on the digital billboard by Fleet Farm.
“I appreciate the fact that we need to make sure that we do our due diligence in regards to this,” Shogren said. “It is definitely a community entity. Nobody’s trying to make any money on this. It meets the definition of a nonprofit. They have the tax documents that shows them as such as well. If we’re going to say they can’t charge anything for it, then they can’t put on a show, it’s as simple as that. It is a community theater group.”
Vogel said he feels a motion to allow Play Inc. Arts to advertise specifically “Music Man” on the city’s digital billboards would be appropriate.
“On a policy level, I’m not saying whether that’s right, wrong or indifferent, simply for understanding considerations, we do have a number of nonprofits in the city of Cambridge that also have very worthy causes and either do or may have fundraisers associated with those that they would want to advertise on those public facing signs at the library, Fleet Farm and the city,” Vogel said. “So from a policy perspective, it seems like the council would probably want to consider the idea that if we do make an exception, there either needs to be a pretty clear reason stated why this place and not some other or opening it up to organizations that fit a certain description, such as 501(c)-blank nonprofit entities. So that would be the consideration, I think, to keep in mind.”
Vogel said a consideration could be made to allow tenants of City Hall to advertise on the city’s digital billboards.
“Simply from a public facing perspective, I think we need to mindful of the implications to the general public and other organizations that have community-orientated goals and events of that nature,” Vogel said. “So nothing pro, con or indifferent, we might be able to help these organizations dramatically by allowing that. It just would be a policy change.”
