Another part of the passing of the November 2018 one-half percent local option sales tax in the city of Cambridge is coming to fruition.
Besides the local option sales tax funding the construction of the new Cambridge Public Library that opened in July 2020, $750,000 was earmarked to fund improvements to Sandquist Family Park, located at 34262 Naples St. NW, Cambridge.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting May 17, Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel explained with the way local option sales tax proceeds have come into the city, the city has the ability to accelerate the schedule for the improvements at Sandquist Family Park.
The local option sales tax will expire on Dec. 31, 2043, or when the council determines the city has collected $22 million from the tax to fund the specific projects relating to the tax. Besides the new library and improvements to Sandquist Family Park, the local option sales tax will also be used for street improvements and connecting the Cambridge-Isanti Bike-Walk Trail to Cambridge City Park.
Vogel said with council approval, the city can go out for bids on the cost to have a new baseball field, softball field and multipurpose field installed at Sandquist Family Park, as well as the cost to add irrigation, lighting and another gravel parking lot.
“Just to answer any potential question about why accelerate versus wait, the answer is there’s road projects going into next year and there are a couple potential projects and developments the city may be involved in; whereas this calendar year is a little bit less intensive from that standpoint, which opens the opportunity for us to move this forward this year,” Vogel said.
Vogel said if the council approved an amount not to exceed $700,000 from the local option sales tax fund 299, the fund balance at year end would never be below $600,000. He said the fund has sufficient funds to allow the acceleration of the expenditure, without putting the city at risk for paying amounts that are obligated by the local option sales tax.
Following discussion, the council approved advertising for sealed bids for the described projects at Sandquist Family Park, but also adding a second baseball field as an alternate bid.
Liquor store employees pay upgrade
Liquor store manager Bobbi Mix explained the city’s municipal liquor store, Northbound Liquor, is struggling to hire liquor store clerks.
She said based on feedback from applicants, the reason for the lack of interest is the low starting wage compared to other retail establishments. Northbound Liquor currently starts clerks at $12.98 per hour while other retail establishments in the area are now often starting at $15 per hour.
Mix said to make sure Northbound Liquor is competitive in the job market, which is necessary for proper staffing, staff is recommending a change in the new starting wage for liquor store clerk to $14.89 per hour. Mix said liquor store clerks and part-time night managers who currently work for Northbound will be fairly compensated as well, according to the new starting wage, and will see an upgrade in their current rate per hour.
Mix said based on the estimated hours of Northbound Liquor staff for the year, the estimated impact on salaries and related benefits of adjusting wage levels is approximately $15,000. She said the liquor store is generating excess profits that can offset the increase to personnel costs.
Following discussion, the council approved the wage adjustments as described.
