For the third time since 2014, the city of Cambridge is having discussions about allowing residents to have chickens within city limits.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting July 20, Community Development Specialist Carri Levitski explained staff has received several formal requests from residents within the city limits who want to raise chickens.
Levitski said the issue was previously brought up in June 2014 and October 2019. It was most recently discussed at the July 7 Cambridge Planning Commission meeting where the commission recommended that the council continue the discussion on allowing chickens within city limits.
Levitski noted cities that do not allow chickens include Spring Lake Park, Waite Park, Mound, Arden Hills and Little Canada. Cities that allows chickens, but only in rural, agricultural districts or larger lots, include Otsego, Albertville, Thief River Falls, Detroit Lakes, Lake Elmo and North Branch. Cities that allow chickens with specific regulations include St. Anthony, St. Francis, Waseca, Grand Rapids, Isanti and Pine City.
Levitski said Princeton allows chickens under an interim use permit, and ultimately, that is the direction the council decided to move forward with.
“Out of the different communities that I did poll, this was the only one that allowed it by an interim use and they felt very strongly that that was a good option because staff would actually inspect the premise and the IUP would be reviewed on a five-year basis,” Levitski said.
Following a lengthy discussion, the council approved a motion to direct staff to draft an ordinance amendment to allow chickens through the interim use permit process and bring it back to the planning commission to hold a public hearing on the draft ordinance.
Mayor Jim Godfrey also directed Levitski to seek information from surrounding communities regarding how much time and effort is spent on enforcement issues relating to chickens.
Levitski noted a $275 application fee is required by anyone applying for an interim use permit, and site visits are also required during the interim use permit process.
Godfrey said he liked the interim use permit process because the neighbors of the resident proposing to have chickens would receive a letter in the mail indicating a public hearing will be heard on the matter and that would give them an opportunity to speak on the matter as well.
City resident Diane Schultz spoke in support of allowing chickens within the city limits. She said she started a Facebook group about month ago and 50 members have joined who are all in favor of allowing chickens within the city.
“We can better understand where our food comes from, we have a ready supply of eggs, we have something to teach our kids and grandkids about agriculture, they make great pets and lawn ornaments,” Schultz said. “In 2014 and in 2019 I feel that chicken lovers were underrepresented in the discussions.”
Council Member Joe Morin said he had numerous phone calls and emails on the issue.
“It’s a great idea, but I am worried about the precedent it sets, the Pandora’s Box as some people call it, and the fact that the predators are here. We have fox, coyotes, wolf den just outside of town. We have skunks that love chickens,” Morin said. “Eagles like chickens, fox like chickens. We can’t regulate Mother Nature and I would like to keep the encroachment of these predators out of the city limits as much as possible. ... I’m not saying yes or no. I’m saying we have to look at the big picture.”
City Council Member Lisa Iverson said it seems the council has heard from the citizens enough times that it should consider allowing chickens within the city limits.
“We’ve heard this enough times now; this is what people want. I don’t think that we can say no because if we let you have chickens we’re going to have to babysit other people,” Iverson said. “I think that we have to trust that the majority of the people will take good care of the chickens like we trust that the majority of people will take care of their dogs.”
Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley said that those who live within the city appreciate the city lifestyle.
“I know that there are many that choose to live in the city limits because we don’t allow farm animals and we don’t look outside our window and see someone’s chickens running around; they don’t want to see that. They choose to live in the city for that reason,” Barfknecht-Conley said. “I also feel, to Joe’s point, the precedent that we would be setting. If someone asks us next week, ‘Well, I want to have a horse,’ ‘I want to have a cow.’ Yes, it’s a little bit different, but a farm animal is a farm animal. Not saying yes or no, just saying we need to think about it at this point.”
Council Member Bob Shogren feels allowing chickens within the city limits can be easily accomplished.
“I think that it can be done without too much of a hassle. You can pass an ordinance that has some of the restrictions that Joe was suggesting,” Shogren said. “I don’t think that we should restrict the chickens. Chickens can be just as much of a nuisance as a dog. Any animal that is in the city limits can be a nuisance.”
In other action the council:
• Accepted a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council in the amount of $14,000 to create outdoor public art (library sculpture) for the new Cambridge Public Library. The Friends of the Library will provide the $1,550 matching funds for the grant.
• Held a discussion regarding the Cambridge Bar and Grill’s failed alcohol compliance check conducted on June 27. According to the Cambridge police report, a server at the Cambridge Bar and Grill served alcohol to two minors from Coon Rapids. Following the discussion, per city ordinance, the Cambridge Bar and Grill’s liquor license will be suspended for one day and will be subject to a $500 fine. The server is no longer with the Bar and Grill.
