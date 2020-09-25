An issue that has been discussed over the years in the city of Cambridge since 2014 is finally coming to fruition.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Sept. 21, the council approved an ordinance amendment that would allow the keeping of chickens in residential, single-family dwelling districts only, through an interim permitting process.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover explained a public hearing was held on the issue at the Cambridge Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 1, and the Planning Commission did recommend approval of the ordinance.
The purpose of the ordinance states: “It is recognized that the ability to cultivate one’s own food is a sustainable activity that can also be a rewarding past time. Therefore, it is the purpose and intent of this ordinance to permit the keeping and maintenance of chicken hens for eggs and meat sources in a clean and sanitary manner that is not a nuisance to or detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare of the community.”
In order for a property to have chickens, an interim use permit is required for a fee of $150 and an application process is required. Leg banding of all chickens is also required with serial numbers to identify the owner.
Westover explained the ordinance does not allow roosters, the sale of eggs, live slaughter or chicken fighting.
If a property owner has less than 3 acres, it can have up to six chickens; if a property owner has more than 3 acres, it can have up to 12 chickens.
If a property owner has less than 5 acres, outdoor pens are required and must be attached to the coop to fully enclose and contain chickens within the pen area. Free range is allowed on properties 5 acres or greater as long as the animals are supervised and fenced.
Westover said a separate coop is required to house the chickens and must be constructed to meet minimum standards as dictated by the city. A site plan illustrating the location of the coop and run must be reviewed and approved by the zoning administrator. Westover said coops are considered accessory structures and must meet all accessory structure setback requirements.
Council Member Bob Shogren supported the idea of an interim use permitting process to allow for enforcement of the ordinance.
“If we do the IUP (interim use permit) on it, if there’s a non-compliance issue, it’s a lot easier for us to take care of business if we have to,” Shogren said.
Mayor Jim Godfrey also liked the idea of the interim use permit process so if a property owner doesn’t follow the ordinance, the city can specifically take away that person’s chickens. Also, with the interim use permit process, Godfrey noted it provides the neighbors with a notice about the possibility of chickens coming to their neighborhood and gives them a chance to have a voice in the process during the public hearing process.
