Cambridge mayor Jim Godfrey delivered some good news as part of his “State of the City” address on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
“By the end of the summer of 2023, the old Ben Franklin Building should have a business in it,” Godfrey said, an announcement that received applause from the crowd at the North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “They just closed on that property (Tuesday, Feb. 14), and that’s an exciting development there.”
Godfrey did not announce the purchaser at his address. The County News Review has learned that the property was bought by Thistle & Ivory, a home goods store currently located in East Bethel. Their website is at https://www.thistleandivory.com/.
The movement on the Ben Franklin Building was one of a number of accomplishments touted by Godfrey in his speech, which was delivered in front of more than 100 people – the largest crowd in the chamber’s luncheon history.
“If you were on social media, it seemed this was the only thing that was happening in the city of Cambridge this past year,” Godfrey said as he displayed a PowerPoint slide of the Pizza Ranch logo, a declaration which drew laughs from the crowd.
Pizza Ranch is currently building on a site located at 111 Fillmore Street just west of the Highway 65 exit in Cambridge and is expected to open by the end of this year.
But Pizza Ranch is not alone, as Godfrey also listed:
* The Cove Massage Studio, which is open at 244 Main Street,
* Kwik Trip, which is building a third site in town, this one located near Anoka-Ramsey Community College,
* Scooter’s Coffee, which has started construction on a site on 1st Avenue (Highway 95) just to the west of the train tracks and across from Casey’s General Store,
* Popeyes’ Chicken, which is expected to begin construction on a site near the new Minnco Building just off Highway 95 on the east side of town, and,
* Star 95 Car Wash, which is expected to remodel its site just off Highway 95.
Godfrey also touted housing developments such as Cambridge Cove, which includes 206 single-family homes; Unique Properties (48 apartments); and Cambridge Family Apartments (65 affordable apartment units).
“We possibly have two other apartment buildings that are in the works, and we’ve received several other serious inquiries from developers for building – so there’s a lot more residential development to come in the next year or so,” Godfrey said.
He also listed a number of businesses that either opened in Cambridge or expanded their operations in 2022.
“This wouldn’t be possible unless we collaborated [with others], which I think we do pretty well in the city of Cambridge,” Godfrey said. “City staff collaborates with public and private entities, as well as the religious community, to provide the services our residents and our businesses need to thrive.”
Godfrey talked about more than development in his speech, focusing also on other goals the city embraces.
“Last year we set a tax-rate goal of getting down to the 50th percentile by 2027, and we’re well on our way to meeting that tax goal,” he said. “This last year we dropped an estimated 10% from 2022, and it’s looking like we might actually make that goal by the end of this year, if not next year.
“Our long-range plan is a godsend. Previous councils set long-range priorities, and our current council is sticking to those priorities to make sure we are properly funding things ahead of time instead of reaching for the credit card when things go wrong.”
He also touched on the work by council and staff on downtown restoration and revitalization.
“The Downtown Façade Improvement Grant was approved at our last council meeting,” Godfrey said. “We increased the criteria for awards to include general exterior lighting, signing, awnings and so on. And we bumped up the maximum award from $10,000 to $15,000, and that will cover 50% of the cost of the project.
“And we’re still in discussions on the Fire Suppression Program. We’re trying to gauge how many businesses are interested, and how much money we’d have to set aside to do that. But we have approved the idea.”
Godfrey also noted that the city is looking to create new public parking spaces by purchasing the Woody’s Lot at the corner of Main and 2nd Ave NW. And he added that the city is exploring pedestrian study of the downtown.
Another top Godfrey touched on in his speech was the creation of a task force to investigate the feasibility of a regional wellness center.
“No decisions have been made on what that will be,” Godfrey said. “Our city administrator, Evan Vogel, and a few other administrators and representatives of various public entities toured a dozen different facilities around the state to determine how they got their facility in place, and how best we might apply their processes as we proceed.
“It was a group decision, with leadership from the city and county, the schools, and from Allina Health as well as others in the community working together to see what’s feasible, what can we afford, and how we can get the state to pay for it.”
And Godfrey finished with a brief overview of two projects with local impact, the widening of Highway 95 and the Northern Lights Express project.
The Highway 95 project will widen that street to two lanes in each direction from Emerson to Cypress. It also will allow for the installation of a storm sewer that is much wider than the one currently in place, and is expected to improve traffic flow and safety.
“MnDOT is working on the final design,” Godfrey said. “They are set to begin construction in 2026, but if the legislature comes up with the needed funding, it could start as early as 2025.”
The NLX is a passenger and commuter rail project between Minneapolis and Duluth that would include a stop in Cambridge.
“That project is gaining steam at the state capitol,” Godfrey said. “It may receive the state funding required to unlock the federal funding that has been set aside for it – millions and millions of dollars going not just towards Cambridge, but towards the entire region.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.