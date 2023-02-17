Godfrey Official Photo.jpg

Cambridge mayor Jim Godfrey

Cambridge mayor Jim Godfrey delivered some good news as part of his “State of the City” address on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“By the end of the summer of 2023, the old Ben Franklin Building should have a business in it,” Godfrey said, an announcement that received applause from the crowd at the North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “They just closed on that property (Tuesday, Feb. 14), and that’s an exciting development there.”

