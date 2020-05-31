Businesses in the area need to be able to reopen immediately. That was the message the Cambridge City Council sent to Gov. Tim Walz in a letter approved by the council during its May 18 meeting.
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained with Walz’s new order, “Stay Safe Minnesota,” certain businesses will be allowed to open back up with certain parameters in place. The businesses need to have a safety plan in place, adhere to proper social distancing and operate at 50% capacity. However, the “Stay Safe Minnesota” order doesn’t allow for the opening of restaurants and bars, or barbershops, spas and salons, until June 1.
Woulfe said there have been numerous cities who have passed resolutions that support the reopening of the economy and allowing restaurants to reopen sooner than June 1. She said there has been a request made for the council to pass this same type of resolution.
She said an option for the council is to send a letter to Walz asking him to let businesses reopen prior to June 1 with the understanding they have safety parameters in place.
“I believe it’s important that the city supports its business community and sends a letter to Gov. Walz asking him to reconsider how businesses can open and the time line of getting information to businesses sooner, rather than later, so they can be prepared when they do make the decision to open up, and I think it lets our business community know that we support them,” Woulfe said. “We are still following the law, but we’re also raising our voices for our businesses to the governor and to our state legislators so they know how our community feels.”
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to send a letter to Walz asking him to allow businesses in the region to reopen immediately.
Part of the letter states: “The city council and the city of Cambridge has been very patient with your decisions in this regard, but with each subsequent extension of your order, it is increasingly difficult to see our small businesses wither on the vine. It’s clear to us that some may not survive another extension and there is extreme anxiety/frustration in our business community. Some of our businesses owners have expressed a desire to open their businesses despite your order. They clearly are desperate and just trying to survive.
“At a local level, our council is convinced that we need to do whatever we can to get these businesses open again. I hope you will regard small businesses in greater Minnesota to the same extent you regard metro area businesses.”
Council Member Bob Shogren asked if there’s anything in the governor’s order or the statute that requires the city to take any enforcement action against a business that decides to open up prior to June 1.
“So if the Cambridge Bar and Grill wants to open up tomorrow, is there something that’s going to require the city of Cambridge to do any kind of enforcement action?” Shogren asked.
City Attorney Jay Squires said the governor’s executive order doesn’t specifically address enforcement obligations, so the enforcement obligations are in place as they’ve always been.
“So if restaurants are opening contrary to the governor’s orders, they are violating the law. So I guess the short answer is we do have the obligation, generally as law enforcement, to enforce the law,” Squires said.
Shogren asked Squires if there would be consequences if the city doesn’t enforce the governor’s order.
“The concern is that if the council, as the policy making body, makes a specific decision to not enforce the law and someone gets COVID as a result of that,” Squires said. “It’s going to be a proof issue, where did they get it, so there’s difficulties. But that’s the scenario that the League of Minnesota Cities is warning cities about and suggesting that there could be potentially liability and they don’t believe there would be coverage under their coverage documents for claims that the city, by not enforcing, allowed that activity, restaurants to be open contrary to the governor’s order, that resulted in people getting sick. So that’s the concern.”
Shogren said the council can choose to send a letter to Walz, but he doesn’t think it’ll change the governor’s mind on lifting the restrictions. He feels the governor’s order is destroying small businesses.
“I’m not sure what the best thing to do is. My gut and my heart says respectfully, tell the governor to jump in a lake. ... I don’t think we should be enforcing the governor’s order,” Shogren said.
Godfrey was in favor of sending the letter.
“I hope we can raise our voices, the little fish, and say, ‘Make this right.’ I think that message we should send,” Godfrey said.
Opening up of city buildings
Woulfe asked the council members their opinions on reopening city hall, the police department and public works. The city’s municipal liquor store, Northbound Liquor, has remained open during the previous stay-at-home order, but has been closed on Sundays and Mondays to allow for deep sanitizing and cleaning, and for staff to have their appropriate days off.
The council decided to reopen city hall on May 26, with masks and gloves available to employees. Tables will be put in front of the front office windows to help with social distancing until the protective shields the city has ordered have arrived and are installed.
Woulfe explained the city’s COVID-19 plan allowed for the waiving of penalties for late utility payments and the waiving of credit card processing charges for those who made payments online. She recommend to the council, who agreed, to continue this practice until July 1, with the understanding it can be readdressed at a later date if needed.
The public gate at the public works facility has been closed since the beginning of COVID-19. Woulfe recommended to the council, who agreed, that the public gate continued to be closed through Sept. 1. The council will revisit the issue at that time.
Northbound Liquor store manager Bobbi Mix felt the liquor store should remain closed on Sundays through June 30 since it allows time for the store to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. The council agreed that as of June 1, the liquor store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., through June 30.
As far as returning to council meetings at city hall, Woulfe said city hall is set up in a way that can accommodate social distancing for all council members and staff who wish to attend the meetings in person.
Shogren said he would like to see all council members attend the meetings in person at city hall and continue to livestream the meetings on Facebook. He said he feels council chambers has the space to allow for proper social distancing.
“I just think that our line of communication is better when we’re in person,” Shogren said. “That’s just my feeling.”
Council Member Joe Morin said he would be open to continuing the Zoom meetings.
“There’s four of us that sit up there that are in the at-risk category,” Morin said. “So it’s like, do we want to get that close together? If we continue doing these Zoom meetings for a while, maybe it makes more sense.”
Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley said she feels council members should be given the option to attend in person or attend remotely using Zoom.
“I’m just concerned we may not be able to social distance enough,” Barfknecht-Conley said. “That’s my only thing.”
Squires said as long as the city’s emergency declaration is still in place, the council can utilize a hybrid approach to their meetings, with some council members attending in person, while others attend remotely.
Godfrey said an advantage of doing a hybrid model is the council could reinstate the citizen’s forum part of the meeting that is held during the second council meeting of each month.
Following discussion, beginning with the council’s June 1 meeting, the council agreed to do a hybrid approach where council members can attend the meetings in person if they wish, otherwise they can continue to attend the meetings remotely using Zoom. Members of the public can attend the meetings in person as well beginning with the June 1 meeting. The council will revisit the issue at its June 15 meeting. The hybrid approach will also apply to Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission meetings.
