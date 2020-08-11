With the upcoming retirement of Cambridge Fire Chief Sean Okerlund, the Cambridge City Council appointed Todd Tomczik as the new fire chief effective the day of Okerlund’s retirement.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Aug. 3, the council interviewed Tomczik for the fire chief position. Tomczik, who has served nine years as the assistant fire chief for the Cambridge Fire Department, was the lone applicant for the position. Tomczik has 30 years of experience as a firefighter, with the last 13 years with the Cambridge Fire Department.
Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said Okerlund’s planned retirement date is Sept. 1.
“Sean (Okerlund) and I have worked together as chief and assistant chief for several years and I would like to continue to evolve the Cambridge Fire Department into the future,” Tomczik wrote in his application letter. “Chief Okerlund along with Deputy Chief (Will) Pennings and I, have made many changes to the Cambridge Fire Department in the recent years and our goal has been to improve and advance the C.F.D. with the constant changes that we see within the fire service, while still maintaining a close watch on expenditures and budgets, and still maintaining our level of service. I continue to maintain a high call, training and meeting percentage with the department and the love of the job continues into my 30th career year, the last 13 of which have been here with Cambridge Fire.”
Tomczik said he’s committed to leading the department into the future.
“Recently, I have become a peer supporter for the MN Fire organization, which helps with the mental health of firefighters and their families. I currently have one client that I have been involved with for the last three months,” Tomczik wrote. “I have also joined the MN State Fire Chiefs FAST Team for those unfortunate and major incidents that some departments face. You have my commitment that I will continue to serve, continue to train and continue to move forward for the betterment of the department. I will develop new ideas and suggestions that will advance and excel the Cambridge Fire Department, along with the service that we provide.”
Tomczik reminded the council the fire department does more than fight fires.
“I would like to continue evolving the Cambridge Fire Department and moving forward with the changes in the fire service. You think it’s just fighting fires; there’s more to it than that. There’s a long list of things that we do with fire prevention, education, rescue calls, the list goes on and on and it’s constantly changing,” Tomczik said. “Sean (Okerlund), and Will (Pennings) and I have done many things to evolve this department. I just want to keep it moving forward in the right direction.”
Tomczik said one challenge the department is currently facing is the retention of firefighters.
“Families are busy, people are commuting, they’re driving a lot. It’s a tough role to fill as a volunteer, there’s no doubt. Spouses are both working, kids in day care, kids in sports. Retention of firefighters is making things more available as far as training for new firefighters. It’s hard to commit everybody to two nights a month as far as training,” Tomczik said. “We need to expand and make that training available during the daytime hours utilizing our full-time member Will Pennings, our deputy fire chief. That’s some of the things that we need to address.”
Tomczik mentioned the fire department currently has three openings and there is a potential for three more retirees this summer.
Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey commended the work of Tomczik and the entire fire department.
“I just want to say I appreciate your service and please pass along to all the volunteers that have given all of their time and training to keeping us safe all this time,” Godfrey said. “All the bizarre things that have been happening with COVID, but also quote-unquote routine calls, those calls, personal injury crashes, and so on. You guys are summoned in the middle of the night or on Sunday afternoon when you’re supposed to be with your family. We appreciate, and I think the entire city appreciates, the time that you give up to keep us safe.”
Council Member Lisa Iverson appreciated the mental health support that Tomczik provides.
“I think it’s wonderful that you’re a peer supporter. I’m aware of some of the situations that you guys have faced, and to help out others that are facing crises, it’s amazing,” Iverson said.
Woulfe said due to Tomczik’s leadership with the department, he was the natural applicant for the position.
“From the perspective of the department, you can tell the level of respect that the firefighters have for Mr. Tomczik because no one else wanted to apply,” Woulfe said. “They all respected him, they’ve all respected his leadership as assistant chief over the years and they feel it’s the natural progression of the department to elevate Todd to chief.”
In other action the council:
• Approved an emergency management drone program. The cost for the initial equipment and training will be $13,747 and purchased through Maverick Drone Systems out of Savage. The drone will be owned by the city, but operated exclusively by certified Cambridge firefighters who will need to complete hands on flight training. Some examples of uses include storm damage assessment and recovery, search and rescue, fire scenes (wildland and structure), train derailments or other hazardous material incidents.
• Authorized city staff to draw CARES Act funding for the city in the amount of $676,330. Director of Finance Caroline Moe explained the expenditures have to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, were not budgeted and have to occur between March 1 and Nov. 15. The city identified certain expenditures that were approved by the council, but has about $300,000 remaining. Any dollars not spent by the city of Cambridge will be turned over to Isanti County. If Isanti County doesn’t spend those dollars, those dollars are then given back to the state.
