The city of Cambridge received a Certificate of Commendation award for exceptional compliance with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency during the April 4 City Council meeting. Pictured from left are Cambridge Public Works-Utilities Director Todd Schwab; Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey; and Assistant Utilities Director Luke Fedor. Photos by Nikki Hallman
The city of Cambridge received a Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting during the April 4 meeting.
The Cambridge municipal airport will undergo a runway construction project in 2023.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting April 4, Cambridge airport manager Lucas Milz and SEH airport engineer Lindsay Reidt presented the bids for the 2022 Cambridge municipal airport construction project.
The city of Cambridge received seven bids, including two alternates, for the runway reconstruction project.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to award Minnesota Paving and Materials the construction project, contingent upon the city receiving funding through a Federal Aviation Administration grant. The total approximate cost for the project, including the two alternates, is $2 million.
The funding for the project will come from three sources:
• Federal Aviation Administration grant, $778,315.
• MnDOT, $121,160.
• City of Cambridge, $108,380.
The runway reconstruction project was originally planned to start in 2022; however, Reidt mentioned the project will be constructed in 2023 to allow time for receipt and acceptance of federal and state grants.
The project for the Cambridge Municipal Airport includes reconstruction of Runway 16/34.
The runway reconstruction project includes reclaiming the existing runway pavement, grading the reclaim material and repaving the runway.
The project also includes all new runway edge lighting and signage. Project bidding includes a base bid for the runway construction; Alternate 1 for reconstructing the taxiway turnaround at the south end of the runway to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards; and Alternate 2, which would add LED taxiway edge lighting to the taxiway turnaround.
Audit award
The city of Cambridge received a Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting during the April 4 meeting. The Minnesota Legal Compliance Report stated:
“In connection with our audit, nothing came to our attention that caused us to believe that the city of Cambridge, Minnesota failed to comply with the provisions of the contracting and bidding, deposits and investments, conflicts of interest, public indebtedness, claims and disbursements, miscellaneous provisions, and tax increment financing sections of the Minnesota Legal Compliance Audit Guide for Cities, promulgated by the State Auditor pursuant to Minnesota Statute 6.65, insofar as they relate to accounting matters.”
