As Valentine’s Day approaches, Jen Carlson is the perfect person to offer dating tips.
After all, she is the reigning Dating Champion of the World.
The 1999 Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate “earned” this honor as part of a dating challenge with her sister Lisa. The six-month competition eventually was turned into a book, “Do These Sweatpants Make Me Look Single? My One-Year Quest To Level Up in Health, Faith, Money & Love.”
When asked about her tips for singles entering Valentine’s Day, Jen Carlson offered a piece of advice that was both simple and difficult to follow.
“One of my takeaways from our dating competition – and it also related to my personal finances, my health, and many other parts of my life – was the mentality of ‘showing up as you are,’” she said. “Before the competition, I was one of those ‘someday’ people: Someday I’ll be healthier, someday I’ll make changes, when I have more time or money or less work.
“When it comes to love and relationships, just show up as you are. Practice, because we’re all beginners before we become masters. I still use that in all phases of my life.”
Jen said the Dating Challenge was a spur-of-the-moment idea between sisters that blossomed into something much bigger.
“The Dating Challenge was thought up as a whim, but the competition was very well thought-out and strategic,” she said. “Neither of us really knew how much change and evolution we would experience.
“Shortly after it ended, we both realized it was an amazing transformation, and we thought it would be good to write something about it, hopefully to inspire other people.”
Jen said she found the book difficult to write because it wasn’t always flattering.
“I tried to be real and vulnerable – I didn’t always have my best moments,” she said. “And at times Lisa’s faults showed as well. One reason the book was hard to write was because I had to decide how real and how vulnerable I wanted to be, since it was a personal story.
“Another problem was that, while I like to write, I hadn’t read many memoirs. When I started the book, it was about, ‘How to do a dating challenge.’ And it was terrible. It wasn’t coming together.
“I had to learn how to write dialogue and create a story arc. I had to hire a writing coach and work with good editors. I’m proud of the end result, but learning how to write was a challenge for me.”
Jen said the ending of the book also was not clear, which made writing it more laborious.
“Traditionally books have a ‘girl-meets-guy’ or ‘happily-ever-after’ ending,” she explained. “Without a good ending, you don’t have a good story. Until I figured out what the journey was all about, I didn’t have a good ending.
“Another hurdle was, in my eyes, the writing process was that you write a first draft, you edit it, and then you have a final draft. I didn’t realize it would take four, five, eight, nine, 10 drafts. I didn’t think I had it in me. I didn’t know if I had the discipline to finish it.”
Jen said it was a painting class that helped her find that discipline.
“I was working on a canvas, and I knew it wasn’t perfect,” she said. “I asked the instructor, ‘How do you know when your painting is done?’
“The instructor said, ‘You know when it’s done when you’ve given the painting all you can give it.’ For me, that helped me finish the book. I could always tweak it, but I reached the point where I knew I had given it everything I had.”
The book, which was released on Jan. 1 this year, quickly received positive reviews on Amazon, where it was the No. 1 release in the Christian Family and Relationship category. The book also is available from Barnes & Noble as well as from Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge.
“You never know, when you put something personal out there, what the reaction will be,” Jen said. “But the amount of text messages and messages from Instagram and Facebook – from people who are married and single – have been a blessing for me.
“People have found takeaways from it. To see it hit the target audience, and to see others outside the target audience gain insights from it, has been a blessing. The support from my friends from Cambridge, sharing it with others, has been amazing.”
As you might expect, there is an eclectic mix of options for Jen’s second book.
“I come from the skin-care world, and I have this business-marketing playbook I’ve been working on,” she said. “I also have this kid’s book that I’ve been working on. During the COVID shutdown, I wanted to read to my nephew, but I really didn’t have any books to share, so I wrote a kid’s mystery book to share with him.
“And I’ve thought about sharing the details of my journey to become a foster mom for teenagers. I cannot share all the details of their journey, but I think they have a story that’s worth telling.”
Coming from the Dating Champion of the World, that is high praise indeed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.