Trying to connect and engage with more city residents is one of the goals of the newly launched podcast for the city of Cambridge, The Cambridge Chat.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting March 15, the council learned more about the launch of The Cambridge Chat, which was to hold its first podcast on March 17.
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained she was contacted by Todd Streeter, with Community Collaboration, about the possibility of using the city of Cambridge as one of his test sites for launching a podcast designated for municipalities. Streeter has created Community Connections Network, a podcast production service assisting municipalities with the development and production of podcast shows. Streeter assisted the city with their downtown revitalization initiative in 2016.
Woulfe explained the city will work with Streeter on six weekly podcasts that will be held at noon on Wednesdays, beginning March 17. The podcasts can be found on the city’s website, www.ci.cambridge.mn.us.
Woulfe reiterated the six podcasts will be produced by Streeter for free. If the city desires to continue the podcast after the free test period, Woulfe said the city would need to create a contract with Streeter that would be need to be approved by the City Council.
“If we tried this out as a contract, I would suggest that we try it for at least four months because it’s going to take you that long to build listenership, get some topics,” Woulfe said. She said funding for the podcasts can come from the administrative budget.
When asked by Council Member Bob Shogren, Streeter reiterated that during the six week test period, there would be no cost to the city. However, after that test period ended, there would be costs endured by the city to keep the podcasts moving forward.
“Then we’d kind of move into a more of a standard situation and model, which would certainly be negotiable to make that work for everybody,” Streeter said.
Streeter explained the podcasts are 30 minutes, and he would be the main producer on the podcasts, doing all the editing and post production.
“We offer as a courtesy a draft of that final draft cut. We send that back to the participants and the guests so they can kind of hear it. If they have anything that they might want to correct, that’s fine, we can certainly do that,” Streeter said. “And then after that situation, we will then post it on the four podcast hosting sites we are working with and then I take an image of that player ... to send that link back to the participants so they can email it out to everybody in their email community to really promote that not just their participation on that episode, but to promote the entire concept of the podcast.”
Streeter said he will be taking the average time it takes to produce the six test shows to help figure out a cost associated with each podcast. He said a range could be approximately $325 to $425 per podcast, but stressed that figure could be up for negotiation.
Mayor Jim Godfrey said the city should let the free podcast period happen, and then decide if they should move forward with any contracts.
“For my part, we’re doing a little bit of the cart before the horse at this point because we don’t even know how well it goes, if it has any bang for its buck at all, so I think we need to let the experiment run its course for a few weeks,” Godfrey said.
Woulfe said one of the goals of the podcast is to reach new audiences.
“One of the benefits of the podcast is you can reach people when they want to be reached,” Woulfe said. “So it’s not getting a letter in the mail, it’s not when the newspaper comes. They can listen to it on their time, when they want to listen it, or they can listen to it live. Now statistically, one of the groups we that we miss most is that kind of 18-36, 37 age group. They do not get their news from the newspaper, their primary (source is) on Facebook, and they don’t event watch TV or listen to the radio.
“Most of their information is delivered via app, whether it’s CBS News, CNN. So we need to think about how are we going to reach all of our demographics and get out the information that the city needs to get out for people to understand what’s happening, what the issues are, and this is kind of that next generation time,” Woulfe added.
Woulfe said one way she feels the podcasts can be extremely valuable is when the city needs to hold a public hearing on a certain matter, such as when a new residential development is being proposed.
“If we have an avenue where we can work to educate and to reach out to people and that’s something that happens in a more consistent way, then I think we are going to be miles ahead,” Woulfe said. “I also think we are going to be building social capital with our residents and they’re going to understand that taxes have value and that what the city services do, they have value. And I think it may change people’s perception about local government and what we do or don’t do. And sometimes that’s a good education piece.”
Streeter said his profession is to offer community engagement on behalf of cities, and to build relationships between the cities and their residents.
“My sole goal is to always try to build a better relationship between civic entity and community members,” Streeter said. “The podcast is an exploding medium for the age group between 18 to 45, and as I look to the future in communities, I’m looking at who’s going to be next to get involved in your civics. Who’s going to want to be involved on your commissions and committees in the next 10 to 15 years and what does that relationship look like.”
Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel said topics for the podcasts would be determined by city staff, and at some point in the future, the podcasts would be live.
“I would like to applaud the city staff for looking into another way for us to reach out to our citizens. We’ve tried many different ways over the years as a city, and this is another way to meet people where they’re at,” Council Member Mark Ziebarth said. “One of the things I look at is the percentage of people in our community who are commuters. We have a high percentage due to our proximity to the Twin Cities metropolitan area. And some research I’ve been reading indicates that a lot of people who commute look to podcasts to get information about their world. One of the things that we can do as a city to increase engagement with our citizens is to provide ample opportunities. What is exciting about this prospect is, it is something the citizens could expect from us and would allow us to engage them.”
Godfrey said he supports this effort to have better communication with its citizens.
“It’s a transparency thing,” Godfrey said. “This is a way to have a two-way conversation instead of just us thinking what they want to know and just blasting it out there and hoping that it lands on the right spot. There’s broadcasting and there’s communicating. We do a lot of broadcasting currently through newsletters, emails and Facebook posts. This is more of a communication, so let’s hope it works and let’s see what the product looks like.”
