Pictured left to right: Kadyn Keller, Logan Carlile, Meghan Stauffer, Ella Stauffer and David Bottema, make the best of their prom night by taking advantage of the photo booth.
When it is a night to remember, MaKenna Ingberg (left) and Jonah Dewey (right) make it count with a great prom photo.
Adriana Bell smiles big for a photo in her long gown before heading off to prom 2023.
Blake Buckley gets quite the prom photo including a special little pet to create a special memory.
A little dance before the dance? Jenna Anderson (right) got a little twirl by her date Evan Goebel (left).
Prom couple Ada Schlenker (left) and Braden Jones (right) get a cool shot in before heading off to Cambridge-Isanti’s prom held Saturday, May 6.
Pine trees call for a great prom photo backdrop. Couple pictured is Addy Nelson (right) and Ron Garaghety (left).
Theodora Sullivan (left) and Skyla Weimer (right), picked wonderful dresses, one including long gloves to tie in great outfits for their prom.
Matching dates, Keiylei Nyberg (left) escorted by Taylor Zak (second from left), and Tessa Zak (second from right) escorted by Dustin Blahnik (right), wore a special look to celebrate Prom 2023.
Landon Wilson (left) and Mazzy Meinke pose with a wonderful background, capturing a great photo.
What better way to enjoy your prom day than by making memories with fun prom photos.
Cambridge-Isanti prom couples Jonah Cole (top back), Jada Schafer (top front), and Alex Pope (bottom back) and Megan Rouse (bottom front), capture a nice posed photo showing their bright colors.
Kacee Hodroff (left) and Jakob Olson (right) capture a classic prom pose before celebrating the night.
Here are some photos from Cambridge-Isanti High School's 2023 Prom submitted by you, our readers.
Thanks for sharing!
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.